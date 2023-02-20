Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) Claims First Overall GNCC Win of 2023 at Big Buck

Kelley would cross the line in second to start the season after a leg injury sidelined him in 2022. Kelley’s second place would not come easy though as AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would put up a fight. Russell would hold the second place position for the first couple of laps, but he would continue battling Kelley for the remaining laps of the race. Russell would close the gap to just five seconds but would be unable to make a pass for second. Russell would round out the podium at the Big Buck GNCC.

“Man, it was gnarly,” Kelley said on RacerTV. “It’s good to be back GNCC racing. I was in the back of the pack stuck, jus my kind of feeling it out. All the guys are good in the beginning, we were running like a freight train, and I just slowly picked off guys until I got into third. Stu had checked out of us, but Ricky and I had a good battle. I snuck by him right around the time to pit, lap 3, but he stayed on my wheel. I was just pushing to stay smooth, stay off the ground and try to break away from him. He kept hounding me. I finally got enough time and caught up to Stu when we went to pit, we pitted different laps. But by then I was gassed. He played it smart and got out front. I had nothing left and did all I could to stay on the track. To come out with P2 is more than I expected. I kinda had the mindset to just get points today but once you’re out there, you have pride. It just came down to will power today.”

“I got really tight at the beginning, trying to keep up with Stu,” Russell said told RacerTV. “He was going really fast at the beginning, and I’m trying to be older and wiser and not crash like a lot of people do at Big Buck. Ben got around me, and I was able to latch on, it really wasn’t too bad. I was looking for a way to get by him, but a lapper got in the way and I crashed. Not too bad. Speed was there I just gotta work on the little things in the last hour.

“I’m four weeks out of surgery on a collarbone so I hope I just get stronger and stronger from here,” Russell continued. “We honestly didn’t know if I’d be able to race. To get out of here with a podium at round one, I’ll take it.”

Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn, the defending GNCC National Champion, would battle his way up to fourth after starting back in the sixth place position. Ashburn would steadily work his way through the pack, crossing the line just seven seconds off of Russell.

Coming through to take fifth overall at the opening round was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong. As the race got underway DeLong would find himself running mid-pack in seventh on the opening couple of laps. As the race continued on DeLong would make the necessary passes to move into a top five spot as the checkered flag flew.

Aboard a new team for the 2023 season, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor came through to earn sixth overall on the day. Baylor, who missed the final two rounds of 2022 due to injury, came back on a new machine ready to battle.

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall would come through seventh on the day after starting at the back of the pack in 10th place. Duvall would work his way up to eighth and then make a pass for seventh as the two-lap card came out. Duvall remained seventh until the checkered flag flew.