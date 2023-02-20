Tim Gajser Suffers Broken Right Femur in Crash During Italian Championship

The following press release is from Honda HRC:

Tim Gajser injured at Italian Championship in Trentino

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser had a crash in the second moto at the Italian International Championship in Arco di Trento, landing heavily after a big jump, and having to be taken off the track by medics.

After a full check-up at the hospital, Gajser was discovered to have broken his right femur and will now have an operation to repair the injury. Once that has taken place it will be easier to determine a timetable for his return to action, but at this moment, we wish Tiga all the best with his surgery and hope he is back to full health soon.

Gajser had just finished second in the first moto at the Trentino track, and had been using the Italian series as a warm-up before the beginning of the 2023 MXGP World Championship, where he would be trying to defend his fifth world title that he won in 2022.