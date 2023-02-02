Some more interesting footage was captured by our own Tom Journet in Anaheim so we wanted to highlight a few more things as we move towards Houston this weekend. We take a look at Jason Anderson making a pass on Cooper Webb that put Webb down, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac amidst a battle in the second race, and also what led up to Eli Tomac's huge crash in the third race. We also explain why Phil Nicoletti had glowing lights on his forks and how the Supercross Futures demonstrated the importance of getting the whoops right whether blitzing or jumping.

Video: Tom Journet

