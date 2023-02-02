Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Anaheim 2 Race Examination

February 2, 2023 10:00am | by: &

Some more interesting footage was captured by our own Tom Journet in Anaheim so we wanted to highlight a few more things as we move towards Houston this weekend. We take a look at Jason Anderson making a pass on Cooper Webb that put Webb down, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac amidst a battle in the second race, and also what led up to Eli Tomac's huge crash in the third race. We also explain why Phil Nicoletti had glowing lights on his forks and how the Supercross Futures demonstrated the importance of getting the whoops right whether blitzing or jumping.

Video: Tom Journet

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

Read Now
March 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now