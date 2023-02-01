Eli Tomac | 3-2-13 for 6th overall

“We put ourselves in a good spot going into the third main and then obviously made a huge mistake. I went for a triple onto the tabletop and pulled a little bit to the outside when I went onto the ramp and jumped onto the tuff blocks. Honestly, my bike was just wiped away from me and I kind of folded over it. When I cartwheeled, thankfully my body landed on the tuff blocks again, so I came away unscathed. The bike was pretty beat up, but thankfully I was able to keep going and salvage that sixth overall. So, it was a bad scenario but also a good scenario because it was a Triple Crown, and the points damage wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been. That’s the way I’m looking at it; to take it as a positive and learn from my mistake and come back next week.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:

“Overall, it was a really good day. It was a bummer what happened in the last race, but the guys rode well all day. These Triple Crowns aren’t easy. You have to put in three main events – three starts and put everything together. Eli was riding phenomenally. He just had to change his line in that last race and happened to land on a tuff block and had a really big crash. Luckily he was healthy and got up and salvaged some points. Although it wasn’t ideal, this was the perfect night for something like this to happen because it’s the Triple Crown, and we ended up getting sixth overall instead of 13th, and only lost two points. At the end of the day, he’s healthy, and we still have the points lead.”

Aaron Plessinger | 8-7-7 for 7th overall

"Seventh overall isn’t horrible, but it isn’t what I wanted and I know I’m capable of a lot more. In the first race I fought my way back through the pack as far as I could after a bad start. I got a good start and was riding well in the second main event, but I washed my front wheel out while fighting for second. It’s a shame I hit the ground, as I was really happy with that performance to that point. In the final race I got run high in the first corners and got stuck behind some riders, which slowed me down. I know what we need to work on for next week and it’s going to be nice to get back home and work with the team who we spent all off-season with."

Justin Barcia | 11-8-6 for 8th overall

"Wooo! A2 was a wild, wild day. I had a really good practice, running up in the top five for a while, but I had a little whiskey throttle incident. I had to bail off and damaged my tailbone pretty good, so it was difficult, but I got better and better as the night went on. Unfortunately, I didn't have the best gate picks and struggled a little, but in the last race, I rode really well. I'm looking forward to getting back on the podium in Texas. The boys did a good job with the bike, and I'm healthy...somewhat...so let's go!”