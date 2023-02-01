Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Upcoming
Fri Feb 3
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Articles
Upcoming
Fri Feb 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Draft in Hawkins For 250SX East Opener

February 1, 2023 7:40pm | by:
The following press release is from Husqvarna:

FC 250 Rider Confirmed For Debut In Houston This Saturday

Emerging teenager Talon Hawkins will make his professional AMA Supercross debut when 250SX East commences this weekend in Houston, filling in for the injured Jalek Swoll at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

The 19-year-old has been part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna amateur program since late 2019, making his Pro Motocross debut last season and making a total of three appearances outdoors. His best results came at the Fox Raceway finals, going 18-14 for 17th overall.

Most recently, the FC 250-mounted Hawkins lined up in the Supercross Futures at Anaheim 2 last weekend, leading his share of laps in the main event and finishing an impressive third position. That experience will be vital leading into his 250SX East debut.

Recommended Reading

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager:

"We are very happy to give Talon this opportunity and he has been working very hard, squeezing in as much SX riding as possible to be ready if he got the call to be moved to the pro team to fill in. Talon is always ready and willing to do anything we ask, so we are excited to see him get out there with the big boys and mix it up. This will be a steep learning curve, but we believe that he's up for the task."

With team regular Swoll undergoing arm surgery after a practice crash last week, Hawkins now has the opportunity to test his abilities in the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship ranks when the gates drop this Saturday, February 4, at NRG Stadium in Texas.

  • Talon Hawkins at the 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Futures main event. Align Media
  • Talon Hawkins on the podium after the race, following a third-place finish. Press Release
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX Futures

January 28, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States United States Husqvarna FC 250
3Talon Hawkins Talon Hawkins Temecula, CA United States United States Husqvarna FC 250
4Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki Yamaha YZ250F
5Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Preston Boespflug Preston Boespflug Battle Ground, WA United States United States KTM 250 SX-F
7Gage Linville Gage Linville Lake Park, GA United States United States Honda CRF250R
8Slade Varola Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250
9Braden Spangle Braden Spangle Spokane, WA United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Dylan Cunha Dylan Cunha Modesto, CA United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
