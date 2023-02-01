The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Draft in Hawkins For 250SX East Opener

FC 250 Rider Confirmed For Debut In Houston This Saturday

Emerging teenager Talon Hawkins will make his professional AMA Supercross debut when 250SX East commences this weekend in Houston, filling in for the injured Jalek Swoll at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

The 19-year-old has been part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna amateur program since late 2019, making his Pro Motocross debut last season and making a total of three appearances outdoors. His best results came at the Fox Raceway finals, going 18-14 for 17th overall.

Most recently, the FC 250-mounted Hawkins lined up in the Supercross Futures at Anaheim 2 last weekend, leading his share of laps in the main event and finishing an impressive third position. That experience will be vital leading into his 250SX East debut.