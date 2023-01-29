In the 250SX class, Jett Lawrence paved a similar path to Eli Tomac through the first two rounds of the season. The Honda HRC man had led every single lap in both main events that had been run heading into Anaheim 2, but he too had another man who had finished second two times in a row hot on his heels in the form of RJ Hampshire.

Both Lawrence and Hampshire looked solid all day long but the real story was that of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo. McAdoo at one point was fastest in Q1 but moments later, he was on the ground in the whoops. His hand had slipped off the bars and send him over the bars hard in the whoops. He would be carted off with an apparent shoulder injury but he was also limping as well. Incredibly, he came back out for the next qualifying session and rolled around to feel everything out. His time from the first session was plenty to still qualify for the night show and it was determined that he would give it a go. McAdoo entered the night sitting third in points with two third place finishes so the need for solid points was a necessity heading into a short break in the series after this round.

They would kick off the night of racing as well with 250SX Race 1 starting the night just after opening ceremonies and it would be RJ Hampshire sneaking up the inside to grab the holeshot. Jett Lawrence would get into second early on but then fell from second right when he got to Hampshire's rear wheel. The rest of the race would be catch up then for Jett Lawrence as he picked riders off and just missed passing Pierce Brown for second on the last lap. Hampshire would take the win ahead of them and Cameron McAdoo rode remarkably through the injury to end up in P8 for Race 1.

Things got turn upside-down in the second race as McAdoo grabbed the holeshot but then Phil Nicoletti took the lead. Lawrence and Hampshire got together in the middle of the pack and Lawrence went down and was dead last. Hampshire crashed later on with Joshua Varize when he was outside of the top 10 and it took him a while to get going before pulling off with a DNF. Nicoletti led several laps after McAdoo, Pierce Brown, and Max Vohland all went down while in second or third behind him. Eventually Stilez Robertson caught Nicoletti and passed him for the lead and win, but the overall results were completely wild after that.