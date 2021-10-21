One of the many events that needed to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic was Supercross Futures, the series of events ran by Feld Entertainment to help bridge the gap between amateur racing and Monster Energy AMA Supercross on the professional level. Now as we head into the 2022 season, Supercross Futures is back with a new format. No longer will it be single day events in the stadiums following a Monster Energy Supercross race, there will be primary qualifiers at several local race facilities around the country for the opportunity to qualify for the premiere 250 Futures races inside the stadiums and during the actual race day for a professional Monster Energy Supercross event. With primary qualifiers already starting to kick off with the first one happening at 3 Palms MX Park in Texas two weeks ago and five more still to come in the coming month or so, we caught up with Monster Energy Supercross’ Senior Director of Operations, Mike Muye, to discuss the format change and what to expect moving forward.

Racer X: First off, let’s just start off by saying it’s great to have Supercross Futures back for 2022 after the halt in 2020 and having to sideline it for 2021. I’m sure you guys are just excited to have it back.

Mike Muye: Yeah, we really are. Obviously, we’ve been trying to get this back up and going here for a little while now. We’re excited to come back out with the 250 Futures class this year. We think we’re going to see a lot of success as we build into 2023 and expanding the property.

Tell me a little bit about the decision behind moving from what you had done in the past with the Futures to this new qualifying format with the premiere races as well. Why did you go down this path with Futures?

Really our goal with Futures has been and always will be to broaden the scope of supercross. So, by going to the qualifier model, it gives us the opportunity to have more localized races in the future so that people have the opportunity to compete on a supercross track even prior to getting into the stadium. The other added benefit is once you are in the stadium, we’ll be able to have a little more track time because of the number of competitors that are coming. So overall, we’re trying to create a better experience for the riders while exposing them still to supercross and the techniques that come with supercross.

2021-2022 Supercross Futures Schedule

Region Type Location Date South Central Primary 3 Palms MX Park, Conroe, TX Saturday, October 9, 2021 Northeast Primary Doublin Gap MX, Shippensburg, PA Saturday, October 23, 2021 West Primary FOX Raceway, Pala, CA Saturday, October 30, 2021 South Primary WW Ranch, Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 31, 2021 Southwest Primary DT1 Motocross Park, Tulare, CA Saturday, November 20, 2021 Southwest Primary Arizona Cycle Park, Buckeye, AZ Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Northwest Premiere RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA Saturday, January 15, 2022 West Premiere Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA Saturday, January 29, 2022 Southwest Premiere State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Saturday, February 5, 2022 South Central Premiere AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Saturday, February 26, 2022 South Premiere Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA Saturday, April 16, 2022 Northeast Premiere Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA Saturday, April 23, 2022 All Supercross Futures AMA National Championship Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT, Saturday, May 7, 2022

Now as far as I’ve read it as well, you have gone away from the “C class” guys being able to join in to just this 250 Futures class format, specifically for the day race within the stadium. Is that correct?

For 2022, we decided to focus heavily on the 250 Futures class. One of our goals long term is that we want to give riders making that next step to the 250SX class the opportunity to compete on a full scale supercross track. It’s been a request from a lot of the race teams, a lot of the riders coming up both past and present, that have made the suggestion that it would have been nice to actually race in a stadium. Because not only is the track different, as you well know, but there’s a lot of other things going on. You’ve got autograph sessions in the afternoon, you’ve got a lot of media around, of course the fans. So, it’s a whole different atmosphere that we want to expose them to. So really, we focused on the Futures class to get the series back up and going again and we plan to expand in 2023 where we are hosting all age and skill levels again under a similar qualifying format. We do want to expand that format. Currently this year, we have six primary qualifiers and six premiere races. I would like to see us get to eight premieres and 16 primary qualifiers. Again, it gives more access to people and more opportunity to race on a supercross track.