Preston Boespflug Signs with KTM Orange Brigade Amateur Program
As the new year approaches, more news continues to come in—this time on the amateur scene. Preston Boespflug joined Team Green Kawasaki in October 2021 and then finished 2-5-2 for second overall in 250 B and 4-4-3 for third overall in Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Now, the Pacific Northwest native has announced a new deal with the KTM Orange Brigade amateur program.
In his new deal, Boespflug will compete in the 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport classes aboard a KTM 250 SX-F. Mechanic Ty Davis will continue to wrench for the #28 in 2023. Boespflug posted to Instagram:
"Excited to be doing work with the big man @realrogerdecoster @ktmusa
Thank you to everyone involved"
The Orange Brigade KTM team posted the following:
“The KTM Orange Brigade Team is excited to officially welcome aboard @prestonboespflug_28 to the Elite Program. Preston will be racing the 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport classes. Welcome to the team, Preston! ⚔️”