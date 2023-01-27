UnPhiltered

Phil just jump the jumps! The PulpMX gang is having a field day digging on Phil Nicoletti for not jumping the big rhythms at Anaheim and San Diego, but he’s using his veteran smarts…to at least provide answers to your questions here. He’s also got the starts and whoops dialed. He finished eighth in 250SX West in San Diego. Phil, just jump the jumps!

Want to find out how smart Phil is? Fire off a question to the Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha rider. Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

QUESTION: Not those bars!

Congrats on the great ride in San Diego, ClubMX is killing it.

My question is handlebars! Is it the camera or are guys cutting the width? If so, why?

Mike

Phil Nicoletti: Mike,

I appreciate it, but San Diego could have been much better. As far as bars go, I’d be lying on who does and who doesn’t. Normally in the past, smaller guys would cut their bars, but anyone I’ve been close to who is smaller actually doesn’t. J-Mart and A-Mart don’t do it. If these two aren’t doing it, I’m assuming very few do it at the pro level. But, because I care about you readers, I actually texted this guy Coop who somehow won the 450 supercross championship in 2019 and 2021. He says he does cut his bars slightly. Guys do this to help keep elbows up, and to with the angle of your arms. But I think that’s pretty much done and dusted, and not many do it. Now a lot of guys run shorter levers and run their perch as far in as possible, which kind of creates the same thing.