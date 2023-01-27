UnPhiltered

Phil just jump the jumps! The PulpMX gang is having a field day digging on Phil Nicoletti for not jumping the big rhythms at Anaheim and San Diego, but he’s using his veteran smarts…to at least provide answers to your questions here. He’s also got the starts and whoops dialed. He finished eighth in 250SX West in San Diego. Phil, just jump the jumps!
Want to find out how smart Phil is? Fire off a question to the Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha rider. Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.
(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)
QUESTION: Not those bars!
Congrats on the great ride in San Diego, ClubMX is killing it.
My question is handlebars! Is it the camera or are guys cutting the width? If so, why?
Mike
Phil Nicoletti: Mike,
I appreciate it, but San Diego could have been much better. As far as bars go, I’d be lying on who does and who doesn’t. Normally in the past, smaller guys would cut their bars, but anyone I’ve been close to who is smaller actually doesn’t. J-Mart and A-Mart don’t do it. If these two aren’t doing it, I’m assuming very few do it at the pro level. But, because I care about you readers, I actually texted this guy Coop who somehow won the 450 supercross championship in 2019 and 2021. He says he does cut his bars slightly. Guys do this to help keep elbows up, and to with the angle of your arms. But I think that’s pretty much done and dusted, and not many do it. Now a lot of guys run shorter levers and run their perch as far in as possible, which kind of creates the same thing.
QUESTION: Hey Philster,
What's the first thing you would do if you were to win a supercross race?
How would you celebrate?
We're pulling for you!
Good luck.
Phil Nicoletti: To be honest, I don’t even need to win to go celebrate. If I got a podium, I’m going to celebrate, IDGAF. A podium would be a win for me. I most likely really wouldn’t go anywhere, but I’d definitely enjoy a few brews after the race somewhere. I’m really, really trying to make that happen, but I have a ways to go to make that a reality. I’m a realist, I know the gaps. But I’ll keep chugging along and putting in my time.
QUESTION: Hi Phil,
On the recent ClubMX video, J-Mart mentioned how he will never share any suspension info with you guys. I’m not sure if he was joking, serious, or a little of both, but do you guys (ClubMX) or other pros always keep that secret? Do teammates ever share that info? J-Mart is on the east coast this year and isn’t up against you and [Enzo] Lopes, so who cares if you guys know what he’s running? I suppose there’s a chance it could help someone else for a future east/west showdown or a number of other reasons…
-Average mid 30s MN rider/Martin fan
Phil Nicoletti: Haha, that’s a good question. I’m here to help anyone on the team. Some people are better testers than others. I’ve had many, many, many years of testing and development with a lot of motorcycles. So for me, I enjoy it and try to make the bike the best. With the experience that Jerma [J-mart] and I have, that comes into play. For example, I have 11 years more experience than Enzo [Lopes]. 11 years. Enzo is a terrible tester and could ride with flat tires and not even notice. So when it comes to suspension, or mapping, or start maps, I try and help. I’m past that point in my life where there is an ego and thinking, Screw you, it’s mine, figure it out yourself.’ Jerma and I have daily conversations about the bike and setup. Literally daily! We talk about things he tried that I liked or didn’t and vice versa. Everyone on our team at Club works to help someone if they are struggling somewhere. Yea, we have egos with some stuff and talk a load of shit to each other, but when the nose is to the grindstone and someone needs advice with something, we give it.