Husqvarna Announces Signing of Hawkins & Cochran to Factory Amateur Racing Team

After racing a GasGas in 2021, Cochran raced a Husqvarna at Loretta Lynn’s in August, with support from Monster Energy, Husqvarna, Fox Racing, Oakley, and more. The #66 finished with two titles in the 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C (2-1-1 moto finishes) and Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C (3-1-1 moto finishes) Classes. With his performance that week, Cochran received the Youth Rider of the Year award.

Then, Cochran was one of the seven riders on the U.S. team for 2022 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship. The event hosts competitors in three different classes between 11 and 17 years old. Team USA won the event with Cochran and Collin Allen on 125cc machines; Tayce Morgan and Maddox Temmerman on 65cc machines and; Carson Wood, Seth Dennis, and Landon Gibson on 85cc machines.