Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 27
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 28
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 3
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: San Diego

January 23, 2023 1:30pm
The second round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is here and gone and with it, Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt join me to talk about the race, how good ET, Webb, and Jett are, we debate MotoGP, fireworks, and much more.

Listen to the San Diego Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

