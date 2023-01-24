Justin Hill is back behind the starting gate at Monster Energy AMA Supercross for the first time in two and a half years. Hill had initially stepped away from racing after 2020 but signed with PRMX Kawasaki heading into 2022. Unfortunately, Hill never made it back to the gate last year either and many assumed that was that, but then Team Tedder KTM announced the signing of both Justin and his brother Josh Hill to the team heading into 2023. Justin went right into the main event at Anaheim 1 and finished 15th and now followed it up this past weekend with a 13th in San Diego.

We caught up with Justin after the race to ask about his night but also how things are going as he gets back into the swing of it.

Racer X: Thirteenth tonight in San Diego. Just take me through your day and how it felt out there.

Justin Hill: It felt a lot better than the first race, obviously. With just getting a little bit more experience back, for me. Primarily bike setup and just race shape. There’s so much that you miss out on when you don’t race, and you take that amount of time off. So, I’m happy because I feel like an 18-year-old kid again. I feel great because I took two years off of the abuse. So, my body feels great, but I have all these pieces to put back together. So it’s going to take a little bit more time, but I’m really pleased. I am. I’m happy with how the team is, being there for us. As far as what I think we need to be doing, we’re on it. I’m pleased with that, so I want to give a big thanks to Matt, Kristine, and Dakota. We’ve got a pretty good thing going. A couple little tweaks and I’m there.

I think I’m going to get that next group. But they’re fast. Everybody is so fast. It’s nuts. Even in ’20, my last race season, there were a lot of fast dudes, no doubt. But we were missing six of them. We still have all the same dudes we had, but we were missing six more. Now we have got six more. They just keep coming. So, it is what it is. I’ve got to try to get there, but it’s a stacked field and I’ve got to get just a little bit more comfort. What I really need is just to get more comfortable too at that race speed. Tonight is going to help that. What I learned tonight is going to get me a lot closer. So, we’re going to come back this next weekend definitely with a better setup, with just a little bit more race conditioning under our belt. We’re always going to show up looking good in the Fasthouse, Von Zipper, Bell, Alpinestars setup, but we’ve got to show up and do it for real. We’ve got to show up and try to put it at least in the top 10 and be in the money. Try to just tick off guys one at a time, but we’re getting there. Definitely tonight was more enjoyable of a race, for sure, for me. A lot more fun. I got tight. I got kind of tired riding just with the way that my setup is and the way that I currently am, race shape-wise. There’s a lot left out there for me. I’m frustrated because I wasn’t able to push as hard as I want to, but to me that’s a good thing. When I’m able to, it’s going to be a lot better. So, really excited. Really excited for next weekend.