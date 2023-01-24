It's certainly not a great trend but at least last year the two missed mains could be explained. KTM even shut it down for Vohland in supercross after Atlanta as it was determined he was not healthy enough to ride at his potential. When he came back to racing for Pro Motocross just a couple months later, he was great and ran up front often, eventually finishing sixth in points.

San Diego might be the worst one thus far, but it can easily be explained by a series of odd events. In the end, the blame for missing the main does fall on Vohland and his body language leaving the track on Saturday night suggested utter disgust in himself. But the talent is certainly there, and few would even realize that San Diego was just the eighth supercross race Vohland has ever attempted.

Back in 2021, he was thrust into the professional ranks thanks to KTM Groups purchase of GasGas. In shuffling around programs, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team became Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas and they signed Justin Barcia. That took a whole 250 factory level program away from KTM motorcycles and they decided to start their own program under Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Instead of hiring a free agent veteran, they chose to take Vohland right out of the Schoolboy class and give him a three-year deal with the team.

Year one was 2021 and right into Monster Energy AMA Supercross Vohland went. He did just fine through the first three rounds going 9-8-6 but then he dislocated his hip at Indianapolis and missed the rest of supercross. Then in year two, he crashed in the first turn of the first main event of the year which left him with a massive hematoma in his shoulder and a couple of small cracks in his collarbone. That set in motion everything that then happened at St. Louis and Atlanta about a month later.

Now in 2023, in what was supposed to be year three, Vohland finished a comfortable fifth at Anaheim and then had a strange night in San Diego. If all of those things had happened during his rookie year, it would look weird but make sense. Because it’s happening in his third year as a professional, it’s left many to begin calling for his ride. But again, nobody seems to remember he’s raced only eight supercross events ever and only started five main events. San Diego was an unfortunately large speed bump, but Vohland has the talent, and it might not be long before we forget any of this ever happened.