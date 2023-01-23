Following a win at the first round at Anaheim 1, fans and media members alike started wondering if Jett Lawrence could have a “perfect” season and win all the main events en route to the 250SX West Region title. Then, Lawrence won the second race of the season in San Diego, California, as he led all 19 laps of the main event at the first race at the all-new Snapdragon Stadium and so the “perfect” season question remains.

However, the 19-year-old is focused on taking it race by race with the bigger picture in mind. His consistently good starts this year have helped him to lead all 35 laps in the two 250SX main events so far this season and his bike appears to be setup well early in the season. This is not good news for his competitors, but there is still a lot of racing to go and anything can happen.

After the racing had concluded for the night, Lawrence spoke to the media during the post-race press conference.

Jett, your starts. Really, really good. The first heat race in Anaheim we saw, you talked about it on the podium. Had a little bit of a mix-up there, but since then they’ve been really good, even in qualifying. Is it change? Is it just everything coming together, the bike, you? They’re becoming automatic. Just take me through where you are at with the starts, because they’ve been great.

Jett Lawrence: Starts have been pretty good. It could be just Lady Luck. They’ve been going good. I was surprised myself, because I didn’t practice any starts in between the two weeks, just because every track we went to was muddy and rainy and that stuff. So, it was a bit hard to try and do starts all this weather the past two weeks. I think they’ve just been clicking. The bike is feeling awesome, and the track being dry and that stuff. Hopefully we can keep it going. There’s obviously going to be one start where it doesn’t go as to plan, but we’ll make sure we try and keep that out and not have one of those. So, we’ll wait and see.

The end result is the same obviously from the opening round for you, with the main event win. But today it appeared to go smoother in general. How would you compare the two rounds so far for you? You were pretty much flawless today.

I think the biggest thing with Anaheim was the track was just very unpredictable. You didn’t know what was going to happen no matter what rut. You could have taken it the lap before, but it shot you different every time. Where this track from Anaheim was definitely a lot easier, in my eyes. Everything was pretty fairly easy to get. At the start it was obviously a lot trickier because of the deep ruts and that. It was hard. But once we got closer to the main, those turns got a little bit harder. I think this weekend I just was able to go a little bit more my speed that’s comfortable, that faster speed, where Anaheim was kind of more like trial riding, almost. You just were trying to make it through the rhythms, through everything. I think RJ and Cameron could also say the same thing. It was just kind of like making it through Anaheim with those sketchy curves in the up-ramps and into some of the berms. I felt like that one we played very, very smart. Then this weekend, we were able to do our normal speed which was a big difference. I had a blast kind of going back to normal speed with some of those rhythms.