Anyone with half a set of eyeballs can see how good Jett Lawrence is. But what about weaknesses? Was there anything you saw in San Diego from him that his competition might be able to exploit?

He might have a few but I don’t think we will get to see them exploited until he’s racing against the 450 guys. He is simply too good for most of the 250 riders. I do think he can be challenged here and there by RJ Hampshire, Cameron McAdoo, etc., but over time, he will just wear them down with excellence and consistency. The real question will come when he has to race others who are just as good as he is. Can he maintain poise and be willing to accept a fifth on a random night on the 450? Time will tell, but as for weaknesses, we simply don’t know yet.

After being so good at A1, Max Vohland failed to qualify for the main in San Diego. From what you saw, was it just one of those weird races where crazy things happen, or does Vohland need to think about getting the panic button out of the drawer?

It was one of those weird nights, but, he is having too many of them. He has missed far too many main events recently. I don’t think it’s a riding problem, as he is plenty fast enough to qualify and even overcome adversity to do so. He seems to be putting himself into harm’s way too often, though, and that will cost you in the long run. Qualifying is often about just being situationally smart and avoiding unnecessary trouble. I’m sure he’s feeling pretty low after a tough Saturday but redemption is only five days away.

