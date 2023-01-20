Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Perspective is a funny thing. The exact same situation can look and feel totally different based on prior experience, temperament, and approach. For those riders who had a great Anaheim 1, they likely didn't want or need the break that Oakland's weather emergency brought. They would have loved nothing more than to keep the proverbial ball rolling. Momentum is great when it's on your side. Your positive thoughts and hopes are reinforced by results, leading to more confidence. Having an unplanned off weekend was likely not what they had in mind, but good thoughts, given time, often lead to even better thoughts. Their mood has likely been bright and light for going on two weeks now.

On the other side of that coin are the riders who struggled at the opener. Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, and Christian Craig all left Anaheim disappointed. They had suffered crashes at some point during the day or night, and their performance suffered. To make it more complicated, they were all looking great before said crashes. Hopes would have been riding high, only to be dashed after their individual incidents. Leaving Anaheim, they would have loved for Oakland to be held on Monday or Tuesday versus a full week later. The bad taste of a bad result can't be washed out quickly enough. Unfortunately, that redemption would be agonizingly pushed another week with Oakland's postponement.

Arguably the most interesting part of perspective, though, is how it can be manipulated to fit a desired narrative. Both of the above groups of riders have reasons to be antsy for San Diego's arrival. Those with momentum want to get back to it, continue the positivity. Those who have been stewing on a tough weekend just want to replace that result and feeling with something more agreeable.

Two totally different perspectives on the same static event. Some of these riders will find what they're looking for, while others will leave with more questions to answer. San Diego will decide their fate in just 24 hours.

Mumfy (Matthes)

We haven't seen the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki guys use fill-in riders lately, but with Austin Forkner going out at the opening round, I guess Mitch Payton and his sponsors figured it was time to call down to the island! Only this time they didn't go to the island: they grabbed Carson Mumford, who actually was on the Bar-X Suzuki team and was able to get out of that deal to go green. Mumfy broke his wrist in the off-season, so he's not quite ready to start with the team—he'll be joining the West when the series picks back up in Oakland for ROUND SIX. He's had a short time on the bike and told me it's better than he even expected. Carson is a bigger kid, and he's come up in the ranks used to the GEICO Honda stuff. I don't think his rides on the FXR Honda team, nor Bar-X has given him the bike that he feels is equal to the factory guys. Well, he's got one now, and it's up to him, once he's healed and ready to go, to take advantage of this shot. I'm stoked for him. He's a good kid, and the spotlight will be on him to get into the top five or better on the PC bike.

As for Forkner, damn, hate to see this kid go down again. He’s already had too many injuries in his career, a lot like AC9. Here’s hoping he gets himself sorted and back out there this summer.