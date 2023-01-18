Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) and Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) rounded out the top five overall in the Bikes class.

“I am quite happy to be able to finish this Dakar Rally 2023 in Saudi Arabia,” Quintanilla said. “Of course, this was not the result we were searching for but the feeling is good. I know that I gave one hundred percent every day so I just want to say I am thankful for all the support from the team and this doesn’t go only to the Dakar—it is a yearlong job. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t—it’s part of the race.”

“It’s good to be at the finish, I have to be happy even if this is not a dream result,” said Van Beveren. “To finish the Dakar Rally is always a victory and now I remember other times where I could finish due to crashes when I was at the hospital looking at the other on TV. We had a really strong race, I have to remember that. I can’t point out one big mistake I made, the race was a sprint almost everyday.”

Luciano Benavides, Kevin’s brother, finished sixth overall aboard a Husqvarna. Daniel Sanders suffered a big crash at the 2022 event and claimed second in the final stage of this year’s event to finish seventh overall.

“It was going to be difficult today to make up any time but I did what I could and just missed out on the stage win, but overall, I’m super happy,” Sanders said in a GasGas press release. “It’s been a long road to get here. After crashing here last year I’ve had six operations, which really limited my preparation, so it’s been great to bounce back and be competitive. It’s been an unreal experience and hopefully next year I can come in stronger and fitter and be more ready to go. The team has been amazing as always and I’m super happy to be here at the finish line in one piece.”

Sanders on the gas.