With the postponement of the Oakland Supercross last weekend, the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is back this weekend for the second round, the first since the Anaheim 1 Supercross opener on January 7. Ahead of the San Diego Supercross on Saturday, Steve Matthes has reported Marvin Musquin will miss this weekend’s race due to a wrist injury from a practice crash. Matthes tweeted:

“Sounds like Marv going to miss this weekend and maybe more while they try to figure out a wrist injury from a crash this week”