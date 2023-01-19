Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 21
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 27
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 28
Articles
Full Schedule

Wrist Injury to Sideline Marvin Musquin for San Diego Supercross

January 19, 2023 12:50pm | by:
Wrist Injury to Sideline Marvin Musquin for San Diego Supercross

With the postponement of the Oakland Supercross last weekend, the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is back this weekend for the second round, the first since the Anaheim 1 Supercross opener on January 7. Ahead of the San Diego Supercross on Saturday, Steve Matthes has reported Marvin Musquin will miss this weekend’s race due to a wrist injury from a practice crash. Matthes tweeted:

“Sounds like Marv going to miss this weekend and maybe more while they try to figure out a wrist injury from a crash this week”

Musquin has raced with Red Bull KTM since he came to the U.S. to race AMA Supercross and Motocross in 2011, and for the second season in a row signed a one-year supercross-only deal for 2023. The French native finished 12th in the 450SX main event at the season opener.

Neither Musquin nor Red Bull KTM has yet to release an official statement or announcement, but we will provide more information on the #25’s status for this weekend. 

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now