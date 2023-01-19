Wrist Injury to Sideline Marvin Musquin for San Diego Supercross
With the postponement of the Oakland Supercross last weekend, the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is back this weekend for the second round, the first since the Anaheim 1 Supercross opener on January 7. Ahead of the San Diego Supercross on Saturday, Steve Matthes has reported Marvin Musquin will miss this weekend’s race due to a wrist injury from a practice crash. Matthes tweeted:
“Sounds like Marv going to miss this weekend and maybe more while they try to figure out a wrist injury from a crash this week”
Musquin has raced with Red Bull KTM since he came to the U.S. to race AMA Supercross and Motocross in 2011, and for the second season in a row signed a one-year supercross-only deal for 2023. The French native finished 12th in the 450SX main event at the season opener.
Neither Musquin nor Red Bull KTM has yet to release an official statement or announcement, but we will provide more information on the #25’s status for this weekend.