The Elements

The Elephant in the room, or in the pool, in the case of this weekend, is the weather that California has been experiencing—by now anyone out west is absurdly tired of the term, atmospheric river! The deluge soaked just about every square inch of the state, leaving the dirt in Snapdragon Stadium totally unfit for track building. Thankfully Feld has a plan and is removing that dirt and replacing it with dirt that can actually be formed into supercross features. Odds are it’ll still have moisture in it, but it’s got to be much better than what was in the open stadium. How much better? We’ll see this Saturday. -Aaron Hansel

Dialed

Even though we’re only one round in (at round three!), things are looking good for Dylan Ferrandis. The Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing rider struggled somewhat in his first two years in the 450SX Class but came through the field at the opener to finish fourth. We spoke with him afterward and he told us he really, really likes the feel of the new Yamaha, and that he’s had a good feeling about it for a while now. We’re still early in the season, but things seem like this just might be a breakout year for Ferrandis. We’ll see how things play out in San Diego. – Hansel

Torturously Close

Malcolm Stewart getting his first 450SX win is something that’s been talked about over and over, and for good reason—he’s been tantalizingly close to lighting the torches for a long time now! Well, two weeks ago he sure came close when he found himself leading for several laps in the 450SX main. We all know what happened, Chase Sexton passed him, and Stewart would later crash in a rhythm lane, but still, Stewart looked very strong out there. With speed like that, you have to think that first win is just around the corner for Stewart. -Hansel