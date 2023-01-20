“Filthy” Phil Nicoletti got a weekend off like the rest of his competitors in the 250SX West Region, but now Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back this weekend for San Diego, and Phil is already there and ready to race. But on his flight west, he answered these questions from you.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Question: You've been racing a lot of different riders throughout the years; are there guys you really enjoy battling with? I'm sure there are some you don't like to get close to, what's your strategy in those situations, let them by or go faster and get away?

Good Luck in supercross, really enjoyed the ClubMX videos.

Josh, From Northeast Ohio

Phil Nicoletti: Well…. I’m sure you can guess the ones that aren’t fun to race against. Or the ones that would make you wonder if you’re gonna get your front end sawed off! I don’t even have to say any names haha. But for the most part, everyone is okay. I truly enjoyed racing Weston Peick. In supercross he was better, but outdoors we had this inner rivalry between us. We were teammates and good buddies, so it made it fun. One guy I had a few run ins with believe it or not was Cole Seely. I know, seems odd because Seely is quite mellow. But I did not like him back in 2010. We had a few run ins. Seely and I are cool now, which makes it even more funny. I also really enjoyed battling Colton Facciotti up in Canada in 2019. That was a banger year, and Colton and I had respect for each other.