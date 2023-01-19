San Diego is one of the nicest cities this country has to offer. Mild weather year-round, beautiful beaches, and round three (or is it two?) of Monster Energy AMA Supercross are all feathers in San Diego’s cap. For 2023, the series moves to the brand-new Snapdragon Stadium. Many will remember this location as the former home of the San Diego Chargers in what was then called Qualcomm Stadium. The geographic location is the same but the new stadium itself should be a nice upgrade. I’m a bit torn on the move away from Petco Park as the downtown location had a lot to offer. However, pits, parking and FanFest convenience were not included in those so let’s see what upside Snapdragon has to offer.

Dirty Little Secrets

The San Diego track is back to the football field layout after the Petco Park departure. That means long straightaways and big rhythm sections versus the back-and-forth tightness that baseball diamonds often bring. The start is also a benefactor here, using 80 percent or so of the stadium length before bending into a 180 left. A multi-option rhythm section greets riders immediately and brings some risk. These immediate rhythm sections have been controversial at times with riders so bunched up. One unwise decision can have devastating consequences but let’s try to stay optimistic, shall we?

Riders will have two basic options here. They can triple (3-5-3) out of the tight 180 and then tabletop-to-single and then double into the corner (or 3-4-1 if you want to get crazy). The other option and likely 250 choice will be to double out of the corner, step on-step off, and double into the corner. If the track is still soft, look for this to be the primary choice as the track deteriorates.