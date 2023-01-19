Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out

Comment: Hartranft was seriously injured when he went down headfirst while practicing before the season. He’s in recovery, and if you’d like to help with that process, check out the Upfits Trailer sweepstakes being organized for his benefit.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: On Thursday, Steve Matthes reported that Musquin will miss the San Diego Supercross (and possibly more races) with a wrist injury from a crash this week. Neither Musquin nor Red Bull KTM has yet to release an official statement or announcement, but we will provide more information on the #25’s status for this weekend.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: Rodbell is likely to miss all of supercross due to a torn right Achilles tendon, which he sustained while practicing in November.

250SX

Pierce Brown – Backside | In

Comment: Brown crashed at A1 and took a big shot to his backside. He’s in for San Diego.