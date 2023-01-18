Heat 2

Matthew Curler and Brandon Ray jumped out front early. Dominique Thury had a great charge through the whoops on lap three, passing Curler for second. Mitchell Harrison had an okay start but looked to be the fastest racer out there as he moved up through the field. On lap six, Harrison ran off the track trying to pass in the whoops and found himself head on with the leader, Ray! Neither rider went down, but their heart rates certainly spiked! Harrison ran out of laps, ending up third and having to take a trip to the semis. Ray led nearly every lap for the win, and Thury finished second.

Heat 3

Kyle Peters made it look easy with his trademark holeshot and checked out for a convincing win. Behind him, Jerry Robin looked to have the second transfer spot under control until a problem in the whoops on lap four dropped him to fourth. Julien Benek capitalized on the error and held down the second spot all the way to the finish.

Heat 4

Kyle Bitterman got spun around in a little turn-one chaos, but executed some excellent damage control and was able to come out relatively unscathed in sixth. Grant Harlan had the holeshot on his 450 and took off at the front. Bitterman wasted no time and immediately started picking off riders, taking over third place on lap three. Also, on lap three, Robbie Wageman caught Harlan, but went down trying to pass going into the whoops, dropping him to fourth. The last three laps were quite intense, as Robbie Wageman was catching Bitterman and Bitterman was catching Harlan. A tiny bobble by Bitterman on the last lap gave Harlan the slightest bit of breathing room while Robbie Wageman waged war on Bitterman in the last turn. Robbie Wageman passed going in, but Bitterman showed his experience, squared it off got the better drive out, securing the second transfer spot. By far, the most exciting of the four heat races!

Semi 1

Matthew Curler took the holeshot, followed by Geran Stapleton and Preston Taylor. Taylor took over first when the front two came together in the whoops, with both of them going down. Harrison was the fastest guy on the track but had a gap to overcome. Harrison made his move in the whoops on lap seven and claimed the only transfer.

Semi 2

Jared Lesher showed everyone how to do it in style on his retro bodywork clad YZ250 two-stroke, taking the holeshot and leading every single lap. The bigger story was the big hitters who didn't make the transfer. Points contender Izaih Clark, fastest qualifier Cade Clason, and the very quick Robbie Wageman all found themselves having to move on to the LCQ with the grim knowledge that at least one of these very talented riders was not going to make the main.

1 v 1

It was “Wageman vs Wageman” in this fun, thre-lap sprint for cash. You could see the sibling rivalry as these two wasted no time pushing each other very hard. They fought hard, but you could also see a little respect in their moves. They both tried every clean trick they knew to get by each other, but neither resorted to any truly dirty tricks. Younger brother Robbie seemed to have a bit more pace, but older brother RJ was just saving it for the last lap and made two attempts to get by. Robbie was not to be denied though and held off his big brother for the win.