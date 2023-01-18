This weekend in San Diego, California, Monster Energy AMA Supercross will race at Snapdragon Stadium for the first time. In doing so, it will be the 11th different new venue the series has visited in the last decade. That got us thinking back at the other newest venues that supercross has been brought inside of in recent times, so today we look back at some of them.

Note that not all of these stadiums or venues are necessarily brand-new facilities, but rather that Monster Energy AMA Supercross had not raced at some of these places until very recently. Also note that the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) will also visit zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois for the first time ever later this year, but we did not include those on our list. So without further ado, here are the 11 most recent “new” venues to be added to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule.

Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, California (2023 – present)

San Diego will host supercross in what technically is its third ever venue this weekend. The series first visited San Diego in 1980 in what was then Jack Murphy Stadium and raced in that venue through 2014 in what eventually became known as Qualcomm Stadium. The series then went to Petco Park in downtown San Diego from 2015 onwards until this year.

Snapdragon Stadium is built just a few hundred feet away from where Qualcomm Stadium used to be, but the old venue was torn down in 2020. Because of the location though, this weekend’s race will certainly feel like a throwback for locals who can hop on the trolley into Mission Valley or hang out in the large parking lot around the stadium again.

Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, Georgia (2021 – present)

While the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height, Feld Motor Sports had to pivot their strategy for the 2021 season and chose to have only seven venues host multiple supercross races at a time. In came Atlanta Motor Speedway in a bit of a twist as the stock car racing track held rounds 13-15 of 2021. Since then, the venue has stuck and remained on the schedule, hosting the 250SX East/West Showdown in 2022 and continuing now as a 250SX East round in 2023.

The facility is unique in that it creates a huge floor space to build a track on. Given that it is also a speedway, it creates a similar vibe to the Daytona Supercross with the grandstands being the front stretch of the speedway and spanning a long distance from one end of the track to the other.