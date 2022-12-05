Kyle Greeson Suffers Burst Fracture in Spine in Training Crash

In his update, the #204 said he got wheelspin going off a triple, which caused him to case the jump. It is great to see Greeson up walking around only a few days after the crash. Below is Greeson’s full post.

“Well the past 4 days have been rough, for those who dont know i had a crash last Wednesday riding sx at lake elsinore, i got wheelspin up the lip of the triple and came up way short causing me to just fold myself, when i tried to stand up after the crash i could not stand up, my legs just wouldn’t work, which was probably one of the most scary moments of my life. Luckily after i laid there for a couple minutes i started being able to move my legs and the numbness and tingling mostly went away, i ended up having a burst fracture to my L3 which is pretty much completely shattered and a pinch off nerve which is what caused my numbness and tingling. Doing much better now just trying to recover in the hospital and was stoke to be able to walk around a bit yesterday! Thank you for all the messages and everyone checking up on me i truly appreciate it 🙏🏻🙌🏻”