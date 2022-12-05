Brandon Hartranft Suffers Severe Injuries, Road 2 Recovery Opens Fundraising Campaign

Road 2 Recovery has setup a fundraising campaign in order to help with the medical bills. The following press release is from Road 2 Recovery:

Brandon Hartranft Hospitalized with Severe Injuries Following a Practice Crash in Fresno, CA

Road 2 Recovery Opens Fundraising Campaign to Assist with Brandon’s Medical Bills

Poway, Calif. – On Tuesday, November 29, professional Motocross/Supercross rider Brandon Hartranft suffered a substantial crash at a test track in Fresno, CA, while preparing for the upcoming AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship season. Brandon was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he successfully underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to repair the severe damage to his spine.

The H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki Factory team rider is now in stable condition with movement and feeling throughout his body. With the extensive list of fractures and damage sustained to his spine, Brandon will have an extended stay in the hospital and a lengthy rehabilitation recovery ahead. His medical bills are anticipated to be substantial, even after his insurance is applied; therefore, the Road 2 Recovery Foundation has opened a fundraising campaign to assist with Brandon’s medical bills. If you are able, please donate to Brandon’s R2R Fund.

Brandon would like to thank everyone for all the texts, calls, and support. “We appreciate all of you, and I am so very thankful for R2R for stepping up to help me with my recovery. Anything helps! BH37”.

As more information on Brandon’s recovery becomes available, we will update HERE. We encourage folks to leave positive messages of support on Brandon’s R2R page for him to read.

For more information on Road 2 Recovery, upcoming events, and athlete updates, visit road2recovery.com or click here to donate.