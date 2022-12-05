Brandon Hartranft Suffers Severe Injuries, Road 2 Recovery Opens Fundraising Campaign
Last week, Racer X learned Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Brandon Hartranft suffered a serious crash while training for the upcoming 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Full details of the crash had yet to be explained, but on Thursday, Brandon’s wife Madison provided an update on Instagram that said the following:
"God Is good
Thank you everyone for all the text phone calls and prayers, Brandon is doing well out of surgery & expected to make a full recovery”
The Hartranfts posted an update on Sunday, providing details of his crash and injuries. Bummer for Hartranft, who finished eighth in the 2022 450SX standings and 17th in the 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship standings, as he was set to return to the Suzuki-backed team for a third consecutive season in ‘23. Below is his full post.
“Hey everyone. I want to say thank you to all of you who has reached out and help me on my @road2recovery. You all mean so much to me and it’s making my life better
Tuesday I was training and did this rhythm. It was a 3-3-3-on off. Well the middle of the 3 triple my bike cut out and I landed head first. Which caused L1-L2 endplate fractures.
L3-L4 transverse process fractures.
L1-L3 spinous process fractures.
Left hip dislocation.
Right rib fractures 5-7.
Right scapular fracture.
Right hemothorax with chest tube placement.
So right now we’re just trying to get healthy and get back standing on my feet. I’m in pain but no pain no gain!!So thank you everyone so much again I will be giving you guys updates”
Road 2 Recovery has setup a fundraising campaign in order to help with the medical bills. The following press release is from Road 2 Recovery:
Brandon Hartranft Hospitalized with Severe Injuries Following a Practice Crash in Fresno, CA
Road 2 Recovery Opens Fundraising Campaign to Assist with Brandon’s Medical Bills
Poway, Calif. – On Tuesday, November 29, professional Motocross/Supercross rider Brandon Hartranft suffered a substantial crash at a test track in Fresno, CA, while preparing for the upcoming AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship season. Brandon was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he successfully underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to repair the severe damage to his spine.
The H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki Factory team rider is now in stable condition with movement and feeling throughout his body. With the extensive list of fractures and damage sustained to his spine, Brandon will have an extended stay in the hospital and a lengthy rehabilitation recovery ahead. His medical bills are anticipated to be substantial, even after his insurance is applied; therefore, the Road 2 Recovery Foundation has opened a fundraising campaign to assist with Brandon’s medical bills. If you are able, please donate to Brandon’s R2R Fund.
Brandon Hartranft's Road 2 Recovery
Brandon would like to thank everyone for all the texts, calls, and support. “We appreciate all of you, and I am so very thankful for R2R for stepping up to help me with my recovery. Anything helps! BH37”.
As more information on Brandon’s recovery becomes available, we will update HERE. We encourage folks to leave positive messages of support on Brandon’s R2R page for him to read.
For more information on Road 2 Recovery, upcoming events, and athlete updates, visit road2recovery.com or click here to donate.