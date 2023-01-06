The opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, January 7, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. This will be the first (of 17) 450SX rounds and the first (of nine) 250SX West Region rounds. This round will also be a KTM Juniors round. After the 2021 kicked off in Houston, the 2023 season will be the second consecutive season the championship kicks off at the stadium that has hosted the most AMA Supercross races in history.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PST on Peacock. USA and Peacock will carry live coverage of the opening round main program beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST, as the first heat races of 2023 blast out of the gates. NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, January 8, at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Anaheim 1 Broadcast Schedule