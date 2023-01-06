The opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, January 7, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. This will be the first (of 17) 450SX rounds and the first (of nine) 250SX West Region rounds. This round will also be a KTM Juniors round. After the 2021 kicked off in Houston, the 2023 season will be the second consecutive season the championship kicks off at the stadium that has hosted the most AMA Supercross races in history.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PST on Peacock. USA and Peacock will carry live coverage of the opening round main program beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST, as the first heat races of 2023 blast out of the gates. NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, January 8, at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Anaheim 1 Broadcast Schedule
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 7
- 2023 Preview ShowLiveJanuary 1 - 5:00 PM
- QualifyingLiveJanuary 7 - 4:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveJanuary 7 - 10:00 PM
- Nigh Show (Encore Presentation)January 8 - 2:00 PM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2022 Standings
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|359
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|350
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|314
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|305
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|302
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|230
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|220
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|197
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|162
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|152
Other Links
2023 Souvenir Program
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
General
Anaheim 1 Supercross
Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Center
Anaheim 1 Supercross Injury Report
Anaheim 1 Supercross 450SX Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Anaheim 1 Supercross 250SX Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|40
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Anaheim 1 Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List
OTHER INFO
Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST
Main Event — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST
TICKETS
Get tickets to the Anaheim 1 Supercross.
Track Map
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross
ANIMATED TRACK MAP analysis
Video by Donnie "RotoMoto" Southers
Anaheim 1 Track Breakdown with SX Legends Rick Johnson & Jeff Ward | Supercross 2023
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, January 7, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Anaheim 1 Supercross.