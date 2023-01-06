Results Archive
How to Watch: Anaheim 1

How to Watch Anaheim 1

January 6, 2023 11:30am
by:

The opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, January 7, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. This will be the first (of 17) 450SX rounds and the first (of nine) 250SX West Region rounds. This round will also be a KTM Juniors round. After the 2021 kicked off in Houston, the 2023 season will be the second consecutive season the championship kicks off at the stadium that has hosted the most AMA Supercross races in history.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PST on Peacock. USA and Peacock will carry live coverage of the opening round main program beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST, as the first heat races of 2023 blast out of the gates. NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, January 8, at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Anaheim 1 Broadcast Schedule

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 7
    Angel Stadium
    Anaheim, CA US United States
    • 2023 Preview Show 
      Live
      January 1 - 5:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 2023 Preview Show 
      Live
      January 1 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 2023 Preview Show 
      Live
      January 1 - 5:00 PM
      nbc
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 7 - 4:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 7 - 4:30 PM
      peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 7 - 10:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 7 - 10:00 PM
      peacock
    • Nigh Show  
      Live
      January 7 - 10:00 PM
      usa
    • Nigh Show (Encore Presentation)
      January 8 - 2:00 PM
      nbc
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2022 Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States359
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States350
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States314
4Marvin Musquin La Reole France305
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States302
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States230
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia220
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States197
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan162
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States152
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Anaheim 1 Supercross

Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Center

Anaheim 1 Supercross Injury Report

Anaheim 1 Supercross 450SX Entry List

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 7, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List

Anaheim 1 Supercross 250SX Entry List

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 7, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
33Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
34Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
40Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List

Anaheim 1 Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

OTHER INFO

Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806

Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST
Main Event — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST

TICKETS

Get tickets to the Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Track Map

2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross track layout.
2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross track layout. Monster Energy AMA Supercross

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

ANIMATED TRACK MAP analysis 

Video by Donnie "RotoMoto" Southers

Anaheim 1 Track Breakdown with SX Legends Rick Johnson & Jeff Ward | Supercross 2023

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, January 7, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Anaheim 1 Supercross.

2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross race day schedule
2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross race day schedule AMA

