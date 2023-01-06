How are you and the team and the motorcycle? Everything in order?

Yep. It’s been great. Everything feels pretty easy now. The situation is nice here. The team building and everything is done. Yeah, everything is good with the team and bike. I tested quite a bit at the beginning of the season, but I haven’t changed much recently. I’m pretty happy.

You haven’t raced inside Angel Stadium before, have you?

Nope, nope. Last year was my rookie year in supercross and I was East Region. I was pretty bummed. I came into the season and after being an amateur, I didn’t really ride supercross all that much. When I first got on the Star team, they had me ride it some. Anyway, I didn’t have a ton of supercross experience. I felt pretty good going into my rookie year, but I’d already been hurt in the preseason. I broke my shoulder and then I got a few weeks on the bike and then went racing. I was pretty happy with my speed, really. I think my problem and why I got hurt at Texas was because I kind of ride over my head maybe, so I just wanted to try to go to the front and it bit me in the butt. You know this year I think I’m more mature mentally and kind of know I should be. I honestly feel like I’m putting less pressure on myself this year than I did last year.

You raced the Minneapolis 250SX East Region main event last February and placed ninth and spoke to the media about how much you felt you earned in your first supercross. A good point of reference leading into Angel Stadium on Saturday, eh?

Yeah, I know that I’m capable. It’s also easy to gauge if you’re capable by riding with Star because I mean I’m doing motos with Dylan Ferrandis and Jordon Smith and Nate Thrasher and you name it, every day. It’s pretty easy to know that if you’re keeping up with those guys then you’re probably going to be okay.

Well, not only that, but you won the opening moto at Thunder Valley last summer. I think everyone will back up my thinking that if you can win an AMA Motocross National moto, you certainly have world-class racing speed, huh?

Yeah. Yeah, for sure.

Have you been able to size up your competition? It appears that Jett Lawrence of Honda, Austin Forkner of Kawasaki, and RJ Hampshire of Husqvarna, to name but a few, are inked in to be behind the starting gate this Saturday evening.

Kind of. The teams seem to kind of keep it a secret, especially our team. They like to keep it a secret. As of now it sounds like me and Stilez Robertson are on my team. Like you said, Forkner and [Cameron] McAdoo will be racing for Kawasaki and RJ Hampshire will be on Husqvarna. Jett Lawrence will race for Honda. I don’t know. I’m not really too sure as to what everybody is doing. I’ve kind of heard, but you just never know. I would think everybody would have their minds made up by now. Who knows?