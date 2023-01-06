The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX):

zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM Playoff Rounds

31-Event Series to Conclude at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 14

ANAHEIM, Calif. – During a press event for the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and subsequently, the SuperMotocross World Championship, the SuperMotocross League announced that zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds in September after the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship both conclude.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 9 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 23 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. As previously announced, the SuperMotocross World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, October 14, in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“The design from the get-go was to make sure that each part of the country was represented so fans would have an opportunity to experience SuperMotocross first-hand,” said Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross, Feld Motor Sports. “It was important to have one playoff in the East, a second in the Midwest, and then the final on the West Coast making each round easily accessible to each region. zMAX Dragway, Chicagoland Speedway and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum all provide the perfect footprint to create world-class SuperMotocross tracks and a one-of-a-kind fan experience that will blend elements from both Supercross and Pro Motocross.”

zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and is the world’s first four-lane dragway. Built in 2008, zMAX is considered the “Bellagio of Dragstrips” for its expansive layout, large capacity grandstands and 40 luxury suites. zMAX is going to provide a layout where our track builders can create lanes suited for grandstand and suite viewing while also allowing fans to “line the fence” as they typically would at an outdoor Pro Motocross event.

“Innovation and entertainment are at the core of everything we do, so adding a SuperMotocross event to our portfolio at zMAX Dragway just makes sense,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Fans who visit us expect big action and big fun, and that’s exactly what SuperMotocross provides. We couldn’t be more excited to make some Playoff history in September.”

Chicagoland Speedway sits right outside of Chicago, Ill. in Joliet and will be easily accessible for fans traveling by car or plane with its central location and multiple airports. The 1.5 Mile D-shaped tri-oval Speedway sits on over 900 acres of land which will provide enough room for the track builders to get creative with the layout. Being a world-class facility, Chicagoland provides all the modern amenities motorsports fans expect when purchasing an event ticket. Chicagoland Speedway is no stranger to marquee events as they hosted Indy Car Series races for more than 10 years and NASCAR Cup Series races for nearly 20 years.

“As a proud partner of Supercross at Daytona International Speedway for over 50 years, we look forward to welcoming the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs to the Midwest at Chicagoland Speedway,” said Chip Wile, senior vice president and chief track properties officer, NASCAR. “With a thrilling season of motorsports ahead, we are excited to see riders return to Daytona and Chicagoland for intense two-wheel action this season.”

The best of both worlds, the SuperMotocross World Championship is going to boast first of its kind track designs that will utilize a unique combination of both Supercross and Motocross obstacles. Each track layout will be unique unto itself but include five fundamental, yet essential elements of both disciplines – big air, long rhythm sections, rollers, fast straightaways, and elevation.

The full 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) schedule is below.