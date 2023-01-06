It is finally here. Tomorrow is the Anaheim 1 Supercross, which kicks off not only the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, but also the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). With the announcement of the all-new 31-race SMX championship, it was announced the third and final SMX championship round was set for October 14 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but the first two SMX rounds were initially announced as TBD on venue and location.
During today’s pre-season press conference (rewatch it on YouTube if you missed it live), the location and venue for the first two SMX playoff rounds were officially announced. zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, will host the SMX Playoff round one on Saturday, September 9, and Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, will host the SMX Playoff round two on Saturday, September 23.
The three 2023 SMX playoff races:
The announcement also provided track layouts for these two races. The Chicagoland Speedway layout is similar to that of a Daytona Supercross or Atlanta Supercross (both at NASCAR speedways), but the zMAX Dragway has some unique features. The first SMX race in North Carolina will have a split gate start, with 11 competitors on each side of a massive straightaway where the two sides will join after two conjoining 180-degree turns. This event also appears to have two separate lines in the same section, as one line goes over an over/under bridge and a second line goes under the over/under bridge before the two lines return the track back together as one. As we have seen in the past, split lanes do not always work out perfectly as one usually ends up naturally being the faster line and heavily favored/used, but the execution of the creative layout might create more excitement in the action.
zMAX Dragway SMX track layout
zMAX Dragway SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) layout. Feld Motor Sports
Chicagoland Speedway SMX track layout
Chicagoland Speedway SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) layout. Feld Motor Sports
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX):
zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM Playoff Rounds
31-Event Series to Conclude at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 14
ANAHEIM, Calif. – During a press event for the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and subsequently, the SuperMotocross World Championship, the SuperMotocross League announced that zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds in September after the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship both conclude.
SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 9 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 23 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. As previously announced, the SuperMotocross World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, October 14, in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
“The design from the get-go was to make sure that each part of the country was represented so fans would have an opportunity to experience SuperMotocross first-hand,” said Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross, Feld Motor Sports. “It was important to have one playoff in the East, a second in the Midwest, and then the final on the West Coast making each round easily accessible to each region. zMAX Dragway, Chicagoland Speedway and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum all provide the perfect footprint to create world-class SuperMotocross tracks and a one-of-a-kind fan experience that will blend elements from both Supercross and Pro Motocross.”
zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and is the world’s first four-lane dragway. Built in 2008, zMAX is considered the “Bellagio of Dragstrips” for its expansive layout, large capacity grandstands and 40 luxury suites. zMAX is going to provide a layout where our track builders can create lanes suited for grandstand and suite viewing while also allowing fans to “line the fence” as they typically would at an outdoor Pro Motocross event.
“Innovation and entertainment are at the core of everything we do, so adding a SuperMotocross event to our portfolio at zMAX Dragway just makes sense,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Fans who visit us expect big action and big fun, and that’s exactly what SuperMotocross provides. We couldn’t be more excited to make some Playoff history in September.”
Chicagoland Speedway sits right outside of Chicago, Ill. in Joliet and will be easily accessible for fans traveling by car or plane with its central location and multiple airports. The 1.5 Mile D-shaped tri-oval Speedway sits on over 900 acres of land which will provide enough room for the track builders to get creative with the layout. Being a world-class facility, Chicagoland provides all the modern amenities motorsports fans expect when purchasing an event ticket. Chicagoland Speedway is no stranger to marquee events as they hosted Indy Car Series races for more than 10 years and NASCAR Cup Series races for nearly 20 years.
“As a proud partner of Supercross at Daytona International Speedway for over 50 years, we look forward to welcoming the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs to the Midwest at Chicagoland Speedway,” said Chip Wile, senior vice president and chief track properties officer, NASCAR. “With a thrilling season of motorsports ahead, we are excited to see riders return to Daytona and Chicagoland for intense two-wheel action this season.”
The best of both worlds, the SuperMotocross World Championship is going to boast first of its kind track designs that will utilize a unique combination of both Supercross and Motocross obstacles. Each track layout will be unique unto itself but include five fundamental, yet essential elements of both disciplines – big air, long rhythm sections, rollers, fast straightaways, and elevation.
The full 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) schedule is below.
2023 Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 710:30 PM
- SupercrossOakland 250SX West
Saturday, January 1410:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Diego 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 2110:00 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) 250SX West
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 2810:00 PM
- SupercrossHouston 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 48:00 PM
- SupercrossTampa 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 118:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington 250SX East
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 258:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona 250SX East
Saturday, March 48:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, March 118:00 PM
- SupercrossDetroit 250SX East
Saturday, March 188:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle 250SX West
Saturday, March 2510:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale 250SX West
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 810:00 PM
- SupercrossAtlanta 250SX East
Saturday, April 158:00 PM
- SupercrossEast Rutherford 250SX East/West Showdown
Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
Saturday, April 228:00 PM
- SupercrossNashville 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 298:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 610:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 250SX East/West Showdown
Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures Finale + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 1310:00 PM
2023 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway Saturday, May 274:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic Saturday, June 34:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 104:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 171:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud Saturday, July 11:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 81:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 152:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 224:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 121:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 191:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman National Saturday, August 261:00 PM
The SuperMotocross World Championship playoff races and final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded.
The SuperMotocross World Championship series will boast the sport’s largest payout of $10 million over the course of the full 31-event season. Prize money is being added to both the Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, leaving $5.5 million up for grabs for the playoffs and final. A guaranteed $1 million will go to the 450cc champion and $500,000 to the 250cc champion.
All 17 rounds of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship are on sale. Tickets for the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final will go on pre-sale, Tuesday, January 31, followed by public on-sale Tuesday, February 7. Sign up here to become a priority customer and learn more about these events as they go on sale - SuperMotocross Priority Sign-up. To purchase tickets and stay up to date on the latest news and highlights, visit SuperMotocross.com, SupercrossLIVE.com or ProMotocross.com.