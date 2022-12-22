Octopi Media got behind the lens for the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team shoot. Here are some of their best from photo day.
Other Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing News:
The Riders
Note: Yamaha has yet to announce which 250SX regions their riders are competing in.
250 Class
#29 Nate Thrasher
#40 Stilez Robertson
#43 Levi Kitchen
#54 Nick Romano
#58 Jordon Smith
450 Class
#1 Eli Tomac
Supercross-only
#14 Dylan Ferrandis
#32 Justin Cooper
Select 450SX rounds then 250 Class for Pro Motocross