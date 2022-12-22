Gallery: 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Team Shoot

Gallery 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Team Shoot

December 22, 2022 4:00pm

Octopi Media got behind the lens for the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team shoot. Here are some of their best from photo day.

The Riders

Note: Yamaha has yet to announce which 250SX regions their riders are competing in.

250 Class

#29 Nate Thrasher

#40 Stilez Robertson

#43 Levi Kitchen

#54 Nick Romano

#58 Jordon Smith

450 Class

#1 Eli Tomac

Supercross-only

#14 Dylan Ferrandis

#32 Justin Cooper

Select 450SX rounds then 250 Class for Pro Motocross

  • #29 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media
  • #40 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media
  • #43 Levi Kitchen Octopi Media
  • #54 Nick Romano Octopi Media
  • #58 Jordon Smith Octopi Media
  • #1 Eli Tomac Octopi Media
  • #14 Dylan Ferrandis Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper Octopi Media

The Riders in Action

  • #29 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media
  • #29 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media
  • #40 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media
  • #40 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media
  • #43 Levi Kitchen Octopi Media
  • #43 Levi Kitchen Octopi Media
  • #54 Nick Romano Octopi Media
  • #54 Nick Romano Octopi Media
  • #58 Jordon Smith Octopi Media
  • #58 Jordon Smith Octopi Media
  • #1 Eli Tomac Octopi Media
  • #1 Eli Tomac Octopi Media
  • #1 Eli Tomac Octopi Media
  • #14 Dylan Ferrandis Octopi Media
  • #14 Dylan Ferrandis Octopi Media
  • #14 Dylan Ferrandis Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper Octopi Media

The Team

  • #29 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media
  • #40 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media
  • #43 Levi Kitchen Octopi Media
  • #54 Nick Romano Octopi Media
  • #58 Jordon Smith Octopi Media
  • #1 Eli Tomac Octopi Media
  • #14 Dylan Ferrandis Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper Octopi Media
  • #58 Jordon Smith, #54 Nick Romano, #43 Levi Kitchen, #40 Stilez Robertson, and #29 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper, #14 Dylan Ferrandis, and #1 Eli Tomac Octopi Media
