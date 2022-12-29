Results Archive
SX Preview Show: Episode 5 - 250SX Class

December 29, 2022 11:00am | by: , , , &

It is almost time to drop the gate on the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Beginning on January 7, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, supercross racing returns with 17 rounds of high intensity action from some of the best athletes in the world. Racer X's Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer as the group prepares you the upcoming season.

In Episode 5, the crew talks about the many different teams and riders that will make up the two 250SX Regional classes. While we have learned more about who will be racing what coast since the filming of this show, Weigandt, Matthes, and JT still break down the different tiers within the 250SX class and who they think could be the title favorites in 2023.

Producer: Jason Weigandt

Film: Travis Marx

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Film Courtesy: Feld Motor Sports, NBC Sports, MAVTV, & Tom Journet

Brought to you by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, and Maxima.

