With the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship almost upon us, now might be a good time to take a quick refresher course on previous opening rounds of the series by checking out the Racer X Online Vault. It has all the results from this series, going all the way back to 1974. Or just use our results tab above to find every AMA motocross and supercross result. There's also the invaluable Cycle News Archives.

After digging through this, we noticed some interesting trends, oddities, and side stories about previous opening rounds. Unfold them and you'll realize the opener is one of the strangest races of all, so we’re going to take a look back.

Ken Roczen has won the opener four different times, on three different brands: KTM ('14), Suzuki ('15), and Honda ('17 and '22), making him the only rider to have won the SX opener on three different brands. In both of the seasons that he won the opener on a Honda, he failed to finish out the SX season, and that includes last year.

From 1982 through '84 there were three different Anaheim SX opener winners, and for all three of them it was their first AMA Supercross main-event win. All three were also Honda teammates, and all three went on to win their one and only AMA Supercross Championship that same season: Donnie "Holeshot" Hansen ('82), David "Little Professor" Bailey ('83), and Johnny "O'Show" O'Mara.

From 2019 to '21, Justin Barcia won the opener three years in a row—the first two at Anaheim on Yamaha YZ450Fs, the third aboard the GasGas in its maiden AMA Supercross voyage when the opener was actually held in Houston.