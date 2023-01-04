You’ve tested the stock 2023 Suzukis, and also the 2018’s, but you also got a chance to ride the actual race bikes of HEP not too long ago. Tell us what you know about these bikes. Everyone wants to know how it's going to go for Ken Roczen.

Alright so Kenny is coming in hot for 2023, we talked about this on the PulpMX show. Would anybody be surprised if Kenny came out and won A1? Nope. Would we be surprised if he got fifth? Nope. It's one of those deals, not a lot of expectations for Kenny on the outside of our industry. All there is, is upside, if Kenny wins on this Suzuki, he is going to be a god and Suzuki sales are going to climb up. But from what I was told he had his mind made up prior to even going to the HEP Suzuki test. He’s like ‘Look I am already committed to this; I am going to show up. I am kind of dragging butt a little bit after my world supercross tour, but I am going to show up and do it.’ And he told the guys when he was at the test ‘Hey man, I am just going to ride, I am not trying to pin it.’ But after the test was done, he was so blown away by the bike and how fast it was but how well it cornered. But most importantly how he could ride it in the whoops. And that’s the one thing he had a problem with going to the Honda. So, from what I have learned from riding the HEP bike and the stock bike, it's not as rigid feeling as a Honda. Sure, we are working on 2018 technology, but look at the Vital guys and the forums, those guys need to relax. Calm down. Sure five to six years is a big difference in technology, but coming from an ’18 Suzuki and a ’23 Honda, there are still a lot of upsides with the Suzuki and that comes from chassis comfort. We normal consumers, we worry about all of the bling, all of the stuff, but the fast guys, what they care about is chassis comfort. They can make an engine fast. And they have Jamie over there at Twisted Development, he makes an incredible engine. That’s one thing I noticed when I rode the bike, lots of bottom end, but it's really connected to the ground. And the frame has more flex feel than that Honda. So, I think Kenny is going to be the best we’ve seen. Does that mean he is going to be in the championship run? No. But it would not surprise me if he stretched out three to four wins and we see a guy kickstart his machine. Right, kickstart it, we are not going to throw an electric start on, everyone is saying they are going to put an electric start on. No. We are not doing that, we are going to kick it. And there should be no issues with Kenny going through the whoops in 2023. I am going to be watching heavily at A1 to see what’s on Kenny’s bike, but it's going to be six-year-old technology everybody. Just wait.

Main image courtesy of Octopi Media