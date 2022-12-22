Race Day Live Broadcast Team Set for all 31 SMX Rounds

The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX):

SuperMotocross World Championship 31 Race Schedule to Stream Domestically on Peacock and Internationally via the SuperMotocross Video Pass

2023 Race Day Live Broadcast Team Announced

PALMETTO, Fla. – It was an exciting summer that saw the formation of the SuperMotocross World Championship series, a multi-year partnership extension with NBC Sports, and a new international streaming partner in Endeavor Streaming. Now, the SuperMotocross League is excited to offer consistent streaming options for all 31 races of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship series.

Domestically , Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for all SuperMotocross World Championship action, including 17 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, 11 rounds of Pro Motocross, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, two SuperMotocross playoff races and then the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. 23 races will live stream exclusively on Peacock, including one SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform will also provide on-demand replays of every race.