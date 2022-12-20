Josh Cartwright is not your average professional supercross racer. While the Tennessee native grew up racing in the amateur scene, he also went to college to get a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology. Studying and training in Florida, Cartwright made his pro debut in AMA Supercross in 2015, competing throughout his time as a student at Florida State University. Upon graduation in December 2018, he was focused on racing full-time for two years. Then in August 2021, throw in a job in the IT field that he started, and Cartwright is a busy man once again, balancing two professional careers. During the week, he works at UT Systems as a business intelligence analyst and juggles training and riding. He currently resides in Fort Worth, Texas, where UT Systems is the IT department for many of the University of Texas schools. A mostly remote job, Cartwright often sits down with his computer on his lap after completing motos, staying on top of work to his best ability. Then he gears up again and gets back to training. Sometimes long days at the track require catching up on work during the evening.

“Probably time,” Cartwright said on the hardest part of balancing his two careers. “Just finding a good balance between training and getting my work done. Because when it comes to my job, that does come first to an extent. If I have to get something done by that day, I have to do it that day. So, I try to plan my days out so I can get everything done. I also have meetings almost every day, so I have to make sure to plan that well.”

Cartwright’s post from August 2021 announcing his new job.