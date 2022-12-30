4. Jett Lawrence – 717 points

250SX East – 1st

250MX – 1st

Wins: 13

At this point, there’s almost nothing you can say about Jett Lawrence that hasn’t already been said. He’s a generational talent who put every piece of the puzzle together in 2022 to win more races than anyone and claim both a 250 Supercross and 250 Motocross title along the way. The stats show he was dominant but the visual showed a much more controlled and mature Jett Lawrence in 2022. He’s arguably ready to be on a 450 already at 19-years-old but Honda HRC are being as patient as possible to keep him on a 250 for supercross in 2023, before going 450 for 2023 Pro Motocross. As he prepares to transition to a 450, 2022 was certainly quite a preview of what may be soon to come for Jett in the premier class.

5. Hunter Lawrence – 688 points

250SX West – 2nd

250MX – 3rd

Wins: 4

Hunter Lawrence checked off a lot of boxes in 2022 as he became a consistent title contender both indoors and out. He only scored 29 less points than his brother all year but was helped slightly by the fact that 250SX West is one round longer plus Jett missed the supercross finale with a tweaked ankle. Regardless, Hunter won four supercross races in 2022 and gave a legitimate scare to Christian Craig down the stretch after Craig had opened up a huge points lead. Hunter rode well outdoors too but could never quite claim another victory as he saw his brother and eventually Jo Shimoda eclipse him in points outdoors. He did sign an extension with Honda HRC through 2024 this year as well so the future remains bright for the elder Lawrence brother.

6. Jo Shimoda – 642 points

250SX West – 4th

250MX – 2nd

Wins: 2

Jo Shimoda’s 2022 felt like a tale of two halves. In supercross he could just never really get rolling. After winning his first 250SX main event in 2021, the ceiling looked tall for Shimoda in 2022 but he only hit the podium once during supercross and even injured his ankle at Anaheim 3. Outdoors though, it all changed. Shimoda became one of the fastest 250 riders on the planet on a number of occasions and he parlayed that into two wins overall and eight podiums from 12 rounds. Shimoda finished second in the 250 class championship to Jett Lawrence and certainly factors to be a title favorite heading into 2023.

7. Justin Barcia – 605 points

450SX – 5th

450MX – 8th

Podiums: 7

Justin Barcia was the only rider to finish in the top 10 on combined points for 2022 that did not convert on a race victory. He was close on a number of occasions and remained right in the mix for the 450SX title until well into the second half of the season due to his consistency. He eventually finished third on points in the championship but was penalized 10 points at the final round due to a collision with Malcolm Stewart that pushed him back to fifth. Pro Motocross was a bit more of a struggle for Barcia who picked up just one podium overall en route to eighth in the points. All in all, it wasn’t the best year of Barcia’s career, but he still scored the fourth most points in the 450 class all year which is very solid.

8. Christian Craig – 603 points

250SX West – 1st

450MX – 5th

Wins: 4

After trying for over a decade to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together, Christian Craig finally claimed his first professional championship in 2022 with the 250SX West crown. Craig was the class of the field for the first six rounds of the championship and built himself a sizeable advantage to which he was able to manage down the stretch. That title clinching moment will now also be the last time Craig ever raced a 250 professionally as he moved up to race 450 Pro Motocross in the summer where he fared very well. He also signed a two-year deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna in the off-season to compete on a 450 full time moving forward. Saying 2022 was a career defining year for Craig would be putting it lightly.