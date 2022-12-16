They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and motocross is no different. This year, the guys at Align Media once again helped us tell the stories of the season through the lens of their multiple cameras. Rich Shepherd and Mike Emery contribute here at Racer X and have teamed up with Simon Cudby to create Align Media, a collective media group. You have seen their work each week in the post-race interviews, breaking news updates, race preview pieces, and more—including mammoth photo galleries from each round—plastered all over RacerXOnline.com.

For this week’s 3 on 3, we asked these shooters to talk about their favorite photos from the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Here we go!

Rich Shepherd