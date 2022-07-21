Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment announced Eli Tomac was nominated for the 2022 ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports category. The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion claimed seven 450SX main event wins in his first season with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing en route to his second premier class AMA Supercross title.

The release stated Tomac was the third AMA Supercross athlete nominated for an ESPY award, following Cooper Webb’s nomination in 2021 and Ryan Dungey’s nominations in both 2015 and 2016. Webb did not receive the award in 2021, but Dungey did receive the Best Athlete, Men’s Actions Sports category in both years he was nominated.