Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Eli Tomac Wins Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports ESPY

July 21, 2022 12:35pm | by:
Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment announced Eli Tomac was nominated for the 2022 ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports category. The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion claimed seven 450SX main event wins in his first season with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing en route to his second premier class AMA Supercross title.

The release stated Tomac was the third AMA Supercross athlete nominated for an ESPY award, following Cooper Webb’s nomination in 2021 and Ryan Dungey’s nominations in both 2015 and 2016. Webb did not receive the award in 2021, but Dungey did receive the Best Athlete, Men’s Actions Sports category in both years he was nominated.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States359
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States350
3Malcolm Stewart
Haines City, FL United States314
4Marvin Musquin La Reole France305
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States302
Full Standings

And last night, Tomac received the award!

Tomac posted a video to his Instagram this afternoon thanking fans for voting for him.

“Hey everyone! I just wanted to say thank you for voting for me in the ESPN ESPY Male Action Sports Category. We won it! Thank you to all of the supercross fans around the world. We had an incredible 2022 season. None of this would be possible without the support of my family, my team, the crew, everyone involved. As you know, motor sports it’s hard enough to just make it to the starting lines so to clinch the championship this year was so special for everyone involved. And I feel like this year was a great comeback year for myself as a rider and as an athlete, and I’m enjoying it more than ever. So once again, thank you and we’ll see you in 2023!”

Below is his full post and video:

“We did it! We won the @espn male action sports ESPY! Thank you to all the supercross fans around the world for making this possible! 🏆”

Tomac currently sits on a hot streak in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with seven straight moto wins, four straight overall wins, and now the 450 Class points lead as he looks to become the first rider to earn both the 450SX AMA Supercross title and the 450 Class AMA Motocross title in the same year since Dungey did the feat in 2015.

Through seven rounds of Pro Motocross, Tomac leads Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton by five points with lots of racing still to go.

