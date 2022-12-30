Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer dig in deep for our annual Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Season Preview Shows, and we've provided the audio-only version here for those who don't want to spent two hours watching on YouTube. The boys talk 450s and 250s here, from top riders to privateers to Matthes' annual rant on 250 riders not declaring coasts (BUT the 250 teams actually did declare since we recorded these shows!).

The biggest fights? Is Chase Sexton now at the top tier of the group and ahead of a previous champion like Cooper Webb in the preseason favorites list? Matthes and Weigandt fight on that one, and then Matthes and JT argue about the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F and how that might impact Eli Tomac and more. Oh, and Ken Roczen on a Suzuki! Much to talk about.

