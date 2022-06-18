Results Archive
Hunter Lawrence Signs Two-Year Extension with Honda HRC

June 18, 2022 11:35am | by:
Hunter Lawrence Signs Two-Year Extension with Honda HRC

Breaking news at the High Point National: Hunter Lawrence has signed a two-year extension with the Honda HRC team for AMA Supercross and Motocross. In October 2017, the Australian signed with GEICO Honda (satellite HRC team) to race the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the U.S. Unfortunately, the GEICO Honda team closed its doors in October 2020, but Hunter and his younger brother Jett were brought into the official Honda HRC program for 2021. Now, Hunter has signed a two-year extension that will see him with the team through 2024.

  • Hunter Lawrence making it official. Mitch Kendra
  • Hunter Lawrence was all smiles after signing his two-year deal with Honda HRC. Mitch Kendra
  • Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom with Hunter Lawrence. Mitch Kendra

Below is the full press release from Honda:

Hunter Lawrence Extends Contract with Honda

Hunter is currently in his fourth year with the Honda family

Australian will race with Team Honda HRC in 2023 and 202

MORRIS, Pennsylvania–During a small ceremony today in the Team Honda HRC pits at the High Point round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Hunter Lawrence signed an agreement prolonging his relationship with Honda for another two years. The Australian is currently in his second year with Team Honda HRC after spending two years with Factory Connection, Honda’s former 250 satellite team. Under the new agreement, Lawrence will remain with Honda through the 2024 season, corresponding with his period of eligibility in AMA Supercross 250SX Regional racing.

Last year saw Lawrence finish second and third, respectively, in the final standings of the AMA Supercross 250SX West Region and the AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship. Earlier this year, the CRF250R rider again finished a close second in the AMA Supercross 250SX West standings, and as he enters this afternoon’s motos at round 4 of AMA Pro Motocross, he sits second in 250 points behind brother Jett Lawrence. So far in his young career, Hunter has collected five AMA Supercross 250SX victories, one AMA Pro Motocross 250 overall win and four AMA Pro Motocross 250 moto wins.

“I’m really happy to continue with the team for another two years,” Hunter said. “I’ve been with Honda for a while now, and everyone here has become like a family to me. My team has the bike working well, and we have a lot of fun together. I hope to be here for a long time to come.”

“Hunter has an engaging personality that the fans and the team love,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda’s Manager of Sports and Experiential. “He has a great head on his shoulders and is surrounded by a phenomenal support group, and his performance and improvement in both series make us all really excited for his future. We have a lot of faith in him and are happy that he feels at home with the Honda family.”

Hunter’s agreement puts him on a similar trajectory with Jett, who currently has an agreement with Honda through the 2025 season.

