Kris Keefer and Todd Sciacqua break down the 2023 Suzuki RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 models. There have not been significant changes to either machine in the last few years, but the bikes are still perfectly capable machines, especially for the average weekend warrior. The duo compares the stock machines to other stock OEM bikes, and they debate if the RM-Army machines are worth it buying brand new. Keefer says if you can find a brand new 2023 Suzuki RM-Z250 or RM-Z450—or even a 2022—for a few thousand dollars less than MRSP, it might be worth investing in and saving money over a full MSRP priced bike from another brand.

Track: Glen Helen Raceway

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 Suzuki RM-Z250 and RM-Z450