Jett Lawrence ended his 2022 season by hopping on a 450 for the first time and winning his first moto at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, winning the overall Open class, and helping Australia to a third-place finish in the event. In case you missed that, Jett Lawrence won the first ever full-length professional moto he ever did on a 450. That was three months ago. Right now, Jett Lawrence is preparing himself for what will be his final handful of 250SX class races of his career as he hops over to the West Regional Championship of Monster Energy AMA Supercross looking for an East/West back-to-back season sweep. In an effort not to rush him onto a 450, Honda HRC is going to wait to move Jett up full-time to the 450 class for AMA Pro Motocross in 2023, but that might not be the first time we see him on a 450 in 2023.

We chatted with Jett at the Honda HRC team intro on Friday to get the scoop.

Racer X: Let’s go back a little bit. Let’s talk about the Motocross of Nations because that was a pretty cool experience. Jumping on the 450 for the first time, putting Australia on the podium. How do you surmise how that weekend went and how exciting it was for you?

Jett Lawrence: It was definitely kind of unexpected but then also I was hoping for this. It was definitely a wonderful weekend. It was kind of like a catch-up weekend. It didn’t even feel like an actual race weekend. It was awesome to catch up with some old people, friends and that stuff. First race on the 450. First time at MXoN. First time racing for Australia. So, it was a lot of first-time things, and it was really cool. I’ve gone with a 1-2, 1-1 with the open class but in the actual race combined it was 1-2. It just went smoothly. First 450 win. First race on the 450. You couldn’t have asked for a better race weekend.

Moving from that, how did the off-season grind begin? Was it nice to take a couple weeks off and refresh a little bit? How has it been since then?

We didn’t take a few weeks off; we just took one week off. It was good. I just stayed home and was more of a teenager. I went out late. Not to bars, so calm down on that. We went to an arcade place a lot. They had pool tables, so I got really into pool, bowling, that stuff. Just kind of watched some movies. Just being a normal teenager because I rarely get to do that. Everything’s always pretty serious in my job. So, it was good to kind of do that and have some fun with that. Then obviously after that, we ground the 450 a little bit. I was only on the 450 for a month before MXoN. So, it was good to do some more motos on that, get more comfortable with that, and then the past few months we’ve just been on the 250 grind with supercross and stuff, just getting our supercross feet back under me.