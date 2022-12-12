Honda HRC officially announced their 2023 lineup at Blackmore Ranch in California on Friday and that of course included the newest face to the program, Colt Nichols. The 2021 250SX East Region champion saw a sliver of racing in 2022 after he broke both arms and suffered burns in a crash in his heat race at the 2022 Anaheim 1 Supercross back in January. Since then, he said goodbye to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, was linked with the rebirth of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team before things ultimately didn’t come together, and then even signed with Rick Ware Racing for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) but then suddenly pulled out of that as well. A week later, he was officially announced as Chase Sexton’s Honda HRC teammate in the 450SX class heading into 2023 and the roller coaster finally landed back on the tracks.

We were able to catch up with Nichols on Friday to hear about that process of signing with Honda, how the team has been so far, and what he’s looking forward to as he heads into his rookie 450SX season.

Racer X: Let’s just go back to when you get the call from Team Honda. How rewarding was that to know that there’s still someone looking for your services, and that you get to go into your rookie year on a 450 with this kind of program?

Colt Nichols: It was rewarding, to say the least, but stressful. I had a really stressful off-season. I thought I had a deal lined up with another team that fell through. I had no idea what we were doing after that. Then I got the call from my agent, Jimmy Button, to say, “You got the ride with HRC.” So, I was pretty ecstatic. I just wanted to ride the bike already. That took a few weeks, but I was pumped. It was a lot of weight off my shoulders and a really good position for me to be in.

Like you said, you had another team that eventually fell through, and you were kind of jumping between a couple different programs. How hard was it to mentally juggle that situation?

It was tough, just because I know what it’s like on the other side of the fence. I was on Star for six years and it was considered one of the best Lites teams there was. I came into this whole thing [pro ranks] as a privateer, so I know what that’s like. I know what it’s like to be on a program where you feel like you need a little more, but it’s just not there. So, for me, that was a big thing. I wanted to come into this [450 class] with a chance and a really, really good team. I thought I had that. Then that folded and we were like, we don’t know what the hell we’re doing! So, it was just really, really up in the air. A little stressful, but at the end of the day, I was going to go race no matter what. That’s what I wanted to do, whether I showed up in the back of my truck at A1, we were going to do that. Luckily, this opportunity came up and the best possible situation for me to land is where I landed, which is rare, but we’re pumped with where we are.