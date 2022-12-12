A lot of eyes are on Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton heading into 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and for good reason. The now 23-year-old had a remarkable year in 2022 where he clicked off his first career 450SX main event win and parlayed that success into a just-missed Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship title. Only one of the greatest ever to do it, in Eli Tomac, could stand in his way. He then was part of the winning Team USA group at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations that brought the Chamberlain Trophy home for the first time since 2011. Sexton has arrived and is here to stay.
With that in mind, many believe he comes into 2023 as one of the favorites to win. He’s now also the team leader at Honda HRC after longtime Honda rider Ken Roczen departed to Suzuki in the off-season. As we build up to the season, we caught up with Chase to see how his off-season is going as hey eyes the prize in ’23.
Racer X: Let’s talk about the off-season a little bit. You did the MXoN, then you took some time off, then you were in California for a little bit with Peter Park, and then now back in Florida. Just describe the last couple of months and how it has been for you.
Chase Sexton: Yeah, obviously we had MXoN which made my season a little bit longer, which went really well, actually. Obviously got the win. After that, I came straight here [California] actually, and we got on supercross. Tested, then I actually got to go to Hawaii for my first-ever vacation, so that was pretty sick. Got to go with a whole bunch of my buddies. Got to kind of just chill and relax. Went to Kauai. A lot of surfing. Just overall got to relax and kind of check out a little bit. So, that was good. I went back to Florida for a week and a half. Got to chill a little bit at home. Then came back out here, tested for two days and then went to Santa Barbara and actually didn’t ride for three weeks. I just was off-the-bike training. Then went back home and now I’ve been on the bike for, this will be my third or fourth week. The [early] testing kind of allowed me to take more time off. I’m actually in a really good spot with the bike. Riding has been good. I’m overall happy. I feel like I got a little bit of refreshment this off-season, so I’m looking forward to Anaheim 1.
You did that kind of the same program last year where you were out here in California, you did the Peter Park [training] thing, and then you went back to Florida. What are you trying to fine-tune a little bit this year to make a little bit better?
Actually last year I was riding. I was riding at Castillo. This year it didn’t work out so much, so I was just off-the-bike training, which I think allowed me to really focus on that aspect. Then when I go to the dirt bike, I’m not trying to do two things at once. I can really focus on that specific thing. My off-the-bike training was really, really good. I gained more fitness, and then when I got back on the bike, I was already comfortable because we had done that testing. I’ve been at Jack Chambers’ place in Florida which is different from last year. I was at [Tyla] Rattray’s but his place unfortunately got shut down. So, everything has been good. I’ve been comfortable on the bike. Colt [Nichols, teammate] has been helping a lot with testing. We made a change this week actually at our photoshoot that has really gotten my comfort level up even more. Overall, everything is good. The team vibe is good. As far as program-wise, it’s fairly the same. Just minor few tweaks. Trying to train off the bike and then get back on the bike and focus on that. That’s really the only changes for this year. I guess more maturity is the biggest thing.
Riding and training at Chambers’ place, how much different is that than last year? What kind of program do you have built around you?
Everything is relatively the same. I’m just at a different track. Being at Chambers’, the dirt is really soft. It breaks down like a main event, as close as you can get in practice. During a 20-minute moto, I have to change my line three or four times because certain ruts get super chewed out. So, that’s one thing that’s really helped me, I think. When you do laps at the test tracks out here, the lines are so hard-packed that you can just do the same thing every lap. For me, at the races I feel like I struggle with changing lines. So, that’s something that I feel like I’ve worked on this year so far. We’ve got a month left to really fine-tune things, but honestly right now I’m really happy in the spot I’m at.
You talked about it a little bit in this intro press conference here, that you’re like the team leader now. Obviously, Colt is coming into his first year, trying to learn a little bit. You had Kenny before to kind of lean on maybe for some advice, but now that’s going to be more your role. Does that add a little bit more pressure to you, or is it something that you welcome?
I definitely welcome it. In the past with Kenny, I was not second guy. I was expected to win, but I was also kind of under his shadow a little bit. Especially after last year, even throughout the year last year I feel like I’ve kind of taken that role over. So, for me, I like it. I like being in this position. I’ve said it a hundred times that my expectations are higher than anybody else’s. I go out there every weekend and do my best and that’s all I can do. So, for me, the goal stays the same. Just stoked the position I’m in, having Colt alongside of me. I’ve known him since I was probably 12 years old training at Robbie Reynard’s place. We have a good relationship and I think that’s going to pay off.
You talked a little bit too about the goal last year, you wanted to click off that win and finally you did. Then it started kind of snowballing outdoors. How much has your mindset changed going into this year where you know you’re going into A1, you want to win this title, and you’ve got to start off on the right foot?
For me, I won the third race last year which came fast. But I think for me this year, you’ve got to really look at what Eli [Tomac] has done in the past. When he goes on a run mid-season, that’s really the meat of the year. That’s when you want to make the most points, at least for me. I think starting off hot is good and it’s good for your confidence, but the main goal is to be on the podium and then really start ramping up middle of the year and that’s always towards the end. I want to come in at A1 and my goal is to win, but I want to obviously be smart with it. There are so many good guys that you can’t go out there and ride conservative. You have to be on your toes. So, just really about putting yourself in a good position. Getting that win last year was good, but we’re going to need a lot more of those coming into this year. So, looking forward to it and I’m ready for the challenge.
We go into October now with this racing and the SMX thing. How do you prepare yourself mentally and physically for that, to know that it’s going to be so much longer of a grind, in a way? We’re not going until September. We’re going into October now.
That’s really one of the main reasons I started riding later. All these guys start riding so soon. Obviously, you want to be ready for A1, but you start riding in October, you’re going to be riding for 12 months straight and grinding. So for me, I wanted to take my time and really pick and choose when I started riding, just because I know when I’m on the bike I’m going to be hammering down. So, I just wanted to start a little bit later this year. Not going to be underprepared at all, but kind of just take as much time off the bike as I needed just to be fresh, and then come in ready to go. Throughout the season last year I felt like I did a really good job of being on top of where I was recovery-wise and if I needed time off. Some of those off-weeks, I wouldn’t not ride, but I wouldn’t ride on a strict schedule. I would take time off as I needed. So, that’s going to be the biggest thing, just taking time off when needed and being recovered for the races. That's the biggest thing.