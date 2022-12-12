A lot of eyes are on Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton heading into 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and for good reason. The now 23-year-old had a remarkable year in 2022 where he clicked off his first career 450SX main event win and parlayed that success into a just-missed Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship title. Only one of the greatest ever to do it, in Eli Tomac, could stand in his way. He then was part of the winning Team USA group at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations that brought the Chamberlain Trophy home for the first time since 2011. Sexton has arrived and is here to stay.

With that in mind, many believe he comes into 2023 as one of the favorites to win. He’s now also the team leader at Honda HRC after longtime Honda rider Ken Roczen departed to Suzuki in the off-season. As we build up to the season, we caught up with Chase to see how his off-season is going as hey eyes the prize in ’23.

Racer X: Let’s talk about the off-season a little bit. You did the MXoN, then you took some time off, then you were in California for a little bit with Peter Park, and then now back in Florida. Just describe the last couple of months and how it has been for you.

Chase Sexton: Yeah, obviously we had MXoN which made my season a little bit longer, which went really well, actually. Obviously got the win. After that, I came straight here [California] actually, and we got on supercross. Tested, then I actually got to go to Hawaii for my first-ever vacation, so that was pretty sick. Got to go with a whole bunch of my buddies. Got to kind of just chill and relax. Went to Kauai. A lot of surfing. Just overall got to relax and kind of check out a little bit. So, that was good. I went back to Florida for a week and a half. Got to chill a little bit at home. Then came back out here, tested for two days and then went to Santa Barbara and actually didn’t ride for three weeks. I just was off-the-bike training. Then went back home and now I’ve been on the bike for, this will be my third or fourth week. The [early] testing kind of allowed me to take more time off. I’m actually in a really good spot with the bike. Riding has been good. I’m overall happy. I feel like I got a little bit of refreshment this off-season, so I’m looking forward to Anaheim 1.

You did that kind of the same program last year where you were out here in California, you did the Peter Park [training] thing, and then you went back to Florida. What are you trying to fine-tune a little bit this year to make a little bit better?

Actually last year I was riding. I was riding at Castillo. This year it didn’t work out so much, so I was just off-the-bike training, which I think allowed me to really focus on that aspect. Then when I go to the dirt bike, I’m not trying to do two things at once. I can really focus on that specific thing. My off-the-bike training was really, really good. I gained more fitness, and then when I got back on the bike, I was already comfortable because we had done that testing. I’ve been at Jack Chambers’ place in Florida which is different from last year. I was at [Tyla] Rattray’s but his place unfortunately got shut down. So, everything has been good. I’ve been comfortable on the bike. Colt [Nichols, teammate] has been helping a lot with testing. We made a change this week actually at our photoshoot that has really gotten my comfort level up even more. Overall, everything is good. The team vibe is good. As far as program-wise, it’s fairly the same. Just minor few tweaks. Trying to train off the bike and then get back on the bike and focus on that. That’s really the only changes for this year. I guess more maturity is the biggest thing.