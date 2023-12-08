Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Schedule

2024 Progressive GNCC Racing

The Old Gray - Overall Results

The Old Gray
Monterey, TN United States
April 13, 2024

Overall Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:43:28.854 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:43:30.730 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
3 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:44:49.170 Southwick, MA United States KTM
4 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:45:54.866 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
5 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:45:58.330 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
6 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:47:08.376 Meshoppen, PA KTM
7 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:47:48.052 Winstead, CT United States Honda
8 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:48:00.690 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
9 Jason Tino Jason Tino 02:49:09.799 Husqvarna
10 Trevor Bollinger Trevor Bollinger 02:49:31.050 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
11 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:49:54.775 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
12 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 02:50:32.730 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
13 Thad Duvall Thad Duvall 02:50:37.503 Williamstown, WV United States Kawasaki
14 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:51:14.100 Sterling, IL United States Honda
15 Evan Smith Evan Smith 02:51:20.212 Jefferson, GA United States Husqvarna
16 Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa 02:53:31.019 Chile Chile Honda
17 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:54:24.438 Australia Australia KTM
18 Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham 02:55:19.930 Murray City, OH United States Kawasaki
19 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:56:07.379 Landrum, SC United States Beta
20 Josh Strang Josh Strang 02:56:59.157 Inverell, Australia Australia Sherco
22 Layne Michael Layne Michael 02:57:56.359 Fairmont, WV United States Yamaha
173 Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty 01:25:03.630 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
186 Mitchell Frantz Mitchell Frantz 02:07:15.734 China, MI United States Kawasaki
194 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 00:54:39.979 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
DNF Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass 00:00:00.000 Australia Australia Kawasaki
