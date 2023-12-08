2024 Progressive GNCC Racing
The Old Gray - Overall Results
April 13, 2024
Overall Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:43:28.854
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:43:30.730
|Cookeville, TN
|GasGas
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:44:49.170
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|4
|Craig Delong
|02:45:54.866
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|02:45:58.330
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|6
|Grant Davis
|02:47:08.376
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|7
|Josh Toth
|02:47:48.052
|Winstead, CT
|Honda
|8
|Grant Baylor
|02:48:00.690
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jason Tino
|02:49:09.799
|Husqvarna
|10
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:49:31.050
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|11
|Liam Draper
|02:49:54.775
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|12
|Nicholas Defeo
|02:50:32.730
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|13
|Thad Duvall
|02:50:37.503
|Williamstown, WV
|Kawasaki
|14
|Cody J Barnes
|02:51:14.100
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|15
|Evan Smith
|02:51:20.212
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|16
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:53:31.019
|Chile
|Honda
|17
|Angus Riordan
|02:54:24.438
|Australia
|KTM
|18
|Joseph R Cunningham
|02:55:19.930
|Murray City, OH
|Kawasaki
|19
|Brody Johnson
|02:56:07.379
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|20
|Josh Strang
|02:56:59.157
|Inverell, Australia
|Sherco
|22
|Layne Michael
|02:57:56.359
|Fairmont, WV
|Yamaha
|173
|Ryder Lafferty
|01:25:03.630
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|186
|Mitchell Frantz
|02:07:15.734
|China, MI
|Kawasaki
|194
|Ricky Russell
|00:54:39.979
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|DNF
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|00:00:00.000
|Australia
|Kawasaki