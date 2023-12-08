Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
2024 Progressive GNCC Racing

The Old Gray - XC2 Pro Results

The Old Gray
Monterey, TN United States
April 13, 2024

XC2 Pro Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:47:08.376 Meshoppen, PA KTM
2 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:47:48.052 Winstead, CT United States Honda
3 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:49:54.775 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
4 Thad Duvall Thad Duvall 02:50:37.503 Williamstown, WV United States Kawasaki
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:51:14.100 Sterling, IL United States Honda
6 Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa 02:53:31.019 Chile Chile Honda
7 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:54:24.438 Australia Australia KTM
8 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:56:07.379 Landrum, SC United States Beta
9 Tyler Palmer Tyler Palmer 02:58:07.410 Denver, NC United States Husqvarna
10 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 02:59:51.558 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
11 Jesse Ansley Jesse Ansley 03:05:29.210 Myakka City, FL United States Kawasaki
12 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 03:10:52.432 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
13 Jack Edmondson Jack Edmondson 01:57:38.290 Waynesburg, PA United States GasGas
DNF Steven L Nicholas Steven L Nicholas 00:00:00.000 Pulaski, TN United States KTM
