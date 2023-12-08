2024 Progressive GNCC Racing
The Old Gray - XC2 Pro Results
April 13, 2024
XC2 Pro Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:47:08.376
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Josh Toth
|02:47:48.052
|Winstead, CT
|Honda
|3
|Liam Draper
|02:49:54.775
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|4
|Thad Duvall
|02:50:37.503
|Williamstown, WV
|Kawasaki
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:51:14.100
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|6
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:53:31.019
|Chile
|Honda
|7
|Angus Riordan
|02:54:24.438
|Australia
|KTM
|8
|Brody Johnson
|02:56:07.379
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|9
|Tyler Palmer
|02:58:07.410
|Denver, NC
|Husqvarna
|10
|Jason C Lipscomb
|02:59:51.558
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|11
|Jesse Ansley
|03:05:29.210
|Myakka City, FL
|Kawasaki
|12
|Toby D Cleveland
|03:10:52.432
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|13
|Jack Edmondson
|01:57:38.290
|Waynesburg, PA
|GasGas
|DNF
|Steven L Nicholas
|00:00:00.000
|Pulaski, TN
|KTM