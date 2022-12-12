The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team becomes the next team to confirm its roster for the 2023 AMA Supercross and Motocross seasons. The factory Yamaha team will see 2022 450 AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Eli Tomac and 2021 450 AMA Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis return as a part of its 450cc roster. Tomac is set for a supercross-only contract at the moment as the duo is set to compete aboard the all-new generation Yamaha YZ450F. Both Tomac and Ferrandis re-signed deals for 2023 in May 2022 ahead of the Salt Lake City Supercross finale.

The press release also provides some insight on Justin Cooper’s situation. The 2021 250SX West Region Champion was set to compete in his final 250SX season in 2022 (champions are forced to only have one title defense/final season) but suffered a significant foot injury in January that forced him to miss all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Despite not lining up for a single AMA Supercross event in 2022, he is ineligible in the 250SX division going forward—even with the new updates to the 2023 AMA Supercross rulebook, since those rules only apply for 2023 and beyond.

With Cooper still eligible to race the 250 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the team confirms Cooper will race select 450SX rounds in 2023 and then the full Pro Motocross season aboard a Yamaha YZ250F. Essentially the team is keeping Cooper from rushing into the premier class of supercross full-time, but is giving him the opportunity to stay ready come Pro Motocross as he aims to be a title favorite entering the season. How many 450SX races will J-Coop race? The amount has yet to be disclosed. Note, the team is expected to have Nate Thrasher, Levi Kitchen, Nick Romano, and new members Jordon Smith and Stilez Robertson in the 250SX divisions of AMA Supercross.

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Ready for 450SX Title Run

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 450 team aims to keep its premier class championship streak rolling with returning champions and an all-new YZ450F

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing heads into the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season armed with returning champions and an all-new YZ450F looking to take a fourth-consecutive premier class title for the team. Reigning 450SX and 450MX Champion Eli Tomac and 2021 450MX Champion Dylan Ferrandis lead the charge, with 2021 250SX West Champion Justin Cooper joining the duo for select rounds before switching to the 250 class for the outdoor season.

Following a stellar debut season with the team, Tomac returns looking to defend his crown in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship. 2022 was a landmark year for the multi-time champion who lays claim to the winningest rider currently active in the premier class. He notched seven wins, including a record-breaking sixth victory at the legendary Daytona International Speedway, to seal the deal on his second 450SX title a weekend early in his home state of Colorado. Tomac tasted triumph again in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX Championship, coming out on top in a thrilling down-to-the-wire title fight with 14 moto wins and five overall victories en route to his fourth title in the class. He was also the captain of the victorious Team USA at the Motocross of Nations, took some more supercross wins overseas during the off-season, and was honored with his first ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category.

Ferrandis returns for his seventh season with the team. The Frenchman has enjoyed a successful tenure with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad, earning back-to-back 250SX West Championships in 2019 and 2020, the 2020 250MX Championship, and the 2021 450MX Championship. He won his first premier class title in dominant fashion, putting himself in elite company by clinching the crown during his rookie season. In 2022, Ferrandis showed speed during his Sophomore season in supercross, scoring a podium finish with his teammate in San Diego. Unfortunately, he was sidelined with injuries and did not get the opportunity to defend his number-one plate in Pro Motocross. Back to full fitness, Ferrandis is hungrier than ever and eager to return to the top aboard the new YZ450F.

Stepping up to the premier class to race select rounds on the calendar, Cooper returns for his sixth season with the team and is eager to get some seat time on the YZ450F and battle with the best in the sport. Although 2022 got off to a tough start with an injury that ended his supercross season before it started, the New Yorker finished the year on a high note. He played an important role in Team USA’s Motocross of Nations victory and scored the overall win in the MX2 class. When it’s time to go racing outdoors in the Summer, Cooper will move over to the 250 team to make a run at the Pro Motocross 250MX Championship aboard the YZ250F.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“It was a phenomenal year for our team, and we’re looking to carry that momentum into 2023. We’ve got an all-new bike, which the guys were really happy with straight away. The entire team has been working hard to get everything ready, and we’re excited to start the season at A1. Both Eli and Dylan are looking great, and we’re looking forward to seeing Justin on the 450 for some rounds. We’ve got the riders, the bike, and a great team behind us, and we’re looking to win races and bring home another championship.”

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing