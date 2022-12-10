Results Archive
Arenacross
Albany
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2023 Honda HRC Team Intro

December 10, 2022 1:05am | by: &

Honda HRC officially introduced their 2023 AMA Supercross and Motocross racing lineup on Friday in Murrieta, California. The 450 team will consist of the returning Chase Sexton alongside rookie Colt Nichols, while the 250 program will have Jett and Hunter Lawrence splitting coasts with rookie Chance Hymas making select appearances in the 250SX East Region. All five riders ripped some Honda CRF125F machines around Blackmore Ranch before catching up with us to preview their 2023 expectations.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Simon Cudby

Extra film courtesy of Honda Racing Corporation.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
February 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now