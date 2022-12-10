Racer X Films: 2023 Honda HRC Team Intro
December 10, 2022 1:05am | by: Kellen Brauer & Tom Journet
Honda HRC officially introduced their 2023 AMA Supercross and Motocross racing lineup on Friday in Murrieta, California. The 450 team will consist of the returning Chase Sexton alongside rookie Colt Nichols, while the 250 program will have Jett and Hunter Lawrence splitting coasts with rookie Chance Hymas making select appearances in the 250SX East Region. All five riders ripped some Honda CRF125F machines around Blackmore Ranch before catching up with us to preview their 2023 expectations.
Film/edit: Tom Journet
Main image: Simon Cudby
Extra film courtesy of Honda Racing Corporation.