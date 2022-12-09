During today’s Honda HRC intro in California, the team has confirmed its roster for the 2023 AMA SX and MX calendar year. As expected, Chase Sexton and Colt Nichols will pilot CRF450R machines in AMA Supercross. Nichols, the 2021 250SX East Region Champion, is set to make his 450SX debut with the HRC squad in what is a supercross-only contract.

In the 250SX divisions, the team confirms 2022 250SX East Region Champion Jett Lawrence will instead race the 250SX West Region in 2023, with his older brother Hunter racing 250SX East. The announcement also stats amateur Chance Hymas (the 2022 Supercross Futures Champion) will race select rounds of the 250SX East Region with Hunter Lawrence. With the Lawrence brothers racing the opposite coast they did in 2022, Jettson will not be able to run his #1E plate as he will run his career number #18.

After the completion of supercross, Sexton will be joined in the premier class by Jett Lawrence as Hymas takes over the #18’s spot in the 250 Class alongside of Hunter Lawrence. Hymas made his pro debut at the Pro Motocross finale this summer, finishing 20-11 for 15th overall. Check out the team’s 2023 intro video below, as well as the press release from the team.