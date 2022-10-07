Results Archive
The List: WSX Teams and Rosters

October 7, 2022 10:35am
by:

The two-round pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship kicks off this weekend with the British GP, set for Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The second round Australian GP will take place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Here are the official teams and riders, as well as the wild cards.

Note: While some riders—like Dean Wilson—will be racing for their respective team in other events aside from WSX, Ken Roczen racing for the Honda Genuine Honda Racing is strictly for these two WSX events.

Some of the riders checking out Wales earlier in the week.
Some of the riders checking out Wales earlier in the week. Courtesy of WSX Championship

Wild Cards

Round 1 — British GP | October 8, 2022

#3 Eli Tomac

#53 Dylan Walsh

#155 Jack Brunell

#275 Dylan Woodcock

Round 2 – Austrailian GP | October 21-22, 2022

#22 Rhys Budd

#24 Brett Metcalfe

#96 Kyle Webster

Note: Webster is a 450cc rider for Yarrive Konsky's Honda Genuine Honda Racing team in Australia, but we belive he became a one-race Wild Card in order for the team to make a roster spot available for Ken Roczen. In the picture posted below of Roczen's bike for this weekend, Roczen's CRF450R sits on Webster's #96 bike stand.

#199 Nathan Crawford

Team Rosters

MDK Motorsports

SX1: #22 Chad Reed & #33 Josh Grant

SX2: #79 Derek Drake & #891 Justin Bogle

Chad Reed's crew prepping his KTM 450 SX-F.
Chad Reed's crew prepping his KTM 450 SX-F. Courtesy of WSX Championship

SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda

SX1: #10 Justin Brayton & #19 Vince Friese

SX2: #48 Mitchell Oldenburg & #200 Cole Seely

Honda Genuine Honda Racing

SX1: #15 Dean Wilson & #94 Ken Roczen

SX2: #20 Wilson Todd & #99 Max Anstie

Ken Roczen's Honda CRF450R race machine.
Ken Roczen's Honda CRF450R race machine. Tom Journet

Craig Dack Racing (CDR Yamaha)

SX1: #18 Luke Clout & #75 Josh Hill

SX2: #9 Aaron Tanti & #11 Kyle Chisholm

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX

SX1: #65 Grant Harlan & #78 Cade Clason

SX2: #401 Jace Owen & #715 Phil Nicoletti

Pipes Motorsports Group (the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team)

SX1: #60 Justin Starling & #61 Fredrik Noren

SX2: #40 Dilan Schwartz & #74 Derek Kelley

Justin Starling's Suzuki RM-Z450 getting prepped.
Justin Starling's Suzuki RM-Z450 getting prepped. Courtesy of WSX Championship

Stéphane Dassé’s Bud Racing Kawasaki

SX1:#85 Cédric Soubeyras & #137 Adrien Escoffier

SX2: #66 Chris Blose & #102 Matt Moss

Serge Guidetty’s GSM Yamaha

SX1: #26 Thomas Ramette & #945 Anthony Bourdon

SX2: #141 Maxime Desprey & #910 Carson Brown

American Rick Ware Racing

SX1: #14 Ryan Breece & #17 Joey Savatgy

SX2: #12 Shane McElrath & #45 Henry Miller

Honda Niles Racing

SX1: #911 Jordi Tixier & #941 Angelo Pellegrini

SX2: #384 Lorenzo Camporese & #773 Thomas Do

Main image Courtesy of WSX Championship

