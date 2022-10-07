The two-round pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship kicks off this weekend with the British GP, set for Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The second round Australian GP will take place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Here are the official teams and riders, as well as the wild cards.
Note: While some riders—like Dean Wilson—will be racing for their respective team in other events aside from WSX, Ken Roczen racing for the Honda Genuine Honda Racing is strictly for these two WSX events.
Wild Cards
Round 1 — British GP | October 8, 2022
#53 Dylan Walsh
#155 Jack Brunell
#275 Dylan Woodcock
Round 2 – Austrailian GP | October 21-22, 2022
#22 Rhys Budd
#24 Brett Metcalfe
#96 Kyle Webster
Note: Webster is a 450cc rider for Yarrive Konsky's Honda Genuine Honda Racing team in Australia, but we belive he became a one-race Wild Card in order for the team to make a roster spot available for Ken Roczen. In the picture posted below of Roczen's bike for this weekend, Roczen's CRF450R sits on Webster's #96 bike stand.
#199 Nathan Crawford
Team Rosters
MDK Motorsports
SX1: #22 Chad Reed & #33 Josh Grant
SX2: #79 Derek Drake & #891 Justin Bogle
SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
SX1: #10 Justin Brayton & #19 Vince Friese
SX2: #48 Mitchell Oldenburg & #200 Cole Seely
Honda Genuine Honda Racing
SX1: #15 Dean Wilson & #94 Ken Roczen
SX2: #20 Wilson Todd & #99 Max Anstie
Craig Dack Racing (CDR Yamaha)
SX1: #18 Luke Clout & #75 Josh Hill
SX2: #9 Aaron Tanti & #11 Kyle Chisholm
Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX
SX1: #65 Grant Harlan & #78 Cade Clason
SX2: #401 Jace Owen & #715 Phil Nicoletti
Pipes Motorsports Group (the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team)
SX1: #60 Justin Starling & #61 Fredrik Noren
SX2: #40 Dilan Schwartz & #74 Derek Kelley
Stéphane Dassé’s Bud Racing Kawasaki
SX1:#85 Cédric Soubeyras & #137 Adrien Escoffier
SX2: #66 Chris Blose & #102 Matt Moss
Serge Guidetty’s GSM Yamaha
SX1: #26 Thomas Ramette & #945 Anthony Bourdon
SX2: #141 Maxime Desprey & #910 Carson Brown
American Rick Ware Racing
SX1: #14 Ryan Breece & #17 Joey Savatgy
SX2: #12 Shane McElrath & #45 Henry Miller
Honda Niles Racing
SX1: #911 Jordi Tixier & #941 Angelo Pellegrini
SX2: #384 Lorenzo Camporese & #773 Thomas Do
